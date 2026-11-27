Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemn Kyiv's drone strikes in Benghazi. The operation sinks the Merkury corvette, raising tensions over Mediterranean stability and Libyan sovereignty amid Italy's strategic concerns.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a sharp public rebuke of Kyiv following Ukraine's successful drone strike that sank a Russia n warship in the Libya n port of Benghazi. The Italian government insists that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine must not expand into the Mediterranean Sea, marking a significant diplomatic friction point between Rome and its Eastern European ally. Meloni stated at a recent European summit that the war 'cannot spread to the Mediterranean,' emphasizing that while Italy supports Ukraine, regional stability in North Africa remains a non-negotiable priority for Rome.

The Libya Drone Strike Details

The incident occurred on Sunday when Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed the Merkury, a £150 million corvette-class missile ship owned by the Kremlin. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the operation on Monday, describing the assault as an 'exemplary' demonstration of Kyiv's ability to target Moscow's assets globally, even when they are docked thousands of miles from the battlefield. Two suicide drones slammed into the hull of the Merkury, causing a massive explosion that engulfed the vessel in flames. In addition to the warship, a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel named the Angara was struck by a drone packed with explosives off the Libyan coast, further disrupting Russian naval logistics in the region.

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Italian Government Condemnation

Italian officials expressed immediate dismay, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani labeling the attack a mistake that violated Libyan sovereignty. Tajani clarified that Rome was absolutely unaware of Kyiv's intentions to conduct strikes inside Libyan territorial waters or within a port, calling the action 'worrying' given Italy's diplomatic efforts to stabilize Libya. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, a far-right leader and admirer of Vladimir Putin, joined the criticism. His party, The League, issued a statement asserting that conducting military operations on the territory of a sovereign nation without prior consultation with Western partners is unacceptable. Salvini argued that such actions threaten Italy's significant strategic interests in Libya and alienate key allies who have supported Ukraine for years.

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Strategic Mediterranean Tensions

The sinking of the Merkury represents a major strategic loss for Russian President Vladimir Putin's navy, which has faced repeated setbacks since the invasion of Ukraine began. The incident highlights Russia's attempt to use Libya as a new military outpost for refueling and resupplying its ships, having previously abandoned its naval base in Tartus, Syria. The Libyan port of Benghazi is controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar, who is an ally of Putin and has attended Moscow's Victory Day parades. Meanwhile, Italy views Libya as part of its strategic backyard due to its proximity to the European border and its role as a staging post for migrants seeking entry into Europe. The instability in Libya, split between the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli and Haftar's faction in the east, poses a direct security challenge to Italian citizens and borders.

Impact on Italy-Ukraine Relations

Despite the strong rebuke, Prime Minister Meloni has signaled that Italy will not reduce its military and economic support for Kyiv. She emphasized the need to balance helping Ukraine defend itself with the necessity of defending European borders and ensuring regional security. Meloni told President Zelensky directly that while Rome remains committed to Kyiv's defense, the expansion of combat zones into North Africa is a serious concern. This diplomatic tension arises as Meloni faces mounting domestic resistance regarding aid to Ukraine, with her own coalition partners and the Italian public increasingly skeptical of endless commitments. The government must now navigate a delicate path between supporting a democratic ally and preventing the spillover of war into a region critical for European migration control and energy security.