Italy Rallies Behind Meloni as Trump Claims She Begged for Photo

After President Trump claimed Premier Giorgia Meloni begged for a photo at the G7 summit, Italy's government united in condemnation, cancelling diplomatic visits and calling the remarks offensive.

Italy 's government has closed ranks to slam U.S. President Donald Trump over his claim that Premier Giorgia Meloni had begged for a photo with him during the recent G7 summit, a pushback that suggested America's longtime European ally had had enough of Trump's boasting and criticism.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the United States this weekend, calling Trump's claims serious and offensive toward Meloni and all of Italy. The Foreign Ministry later announced that the business and scientific forum Tajani was to attend in Miami had also been called off. Meloni for her part posted a video calling Trump's claims completely fabricated and expressing astonishment that he would invent such things about an ally.

Trump had made the comments in an interview broadcast Friday on the La7 network. The La7 correspondent had asked Trump about Ukraine, but Trump raised Meloni and the conversation turned to their meeting during the just-concluded summit. According to La7, Trump said Meloni had begged him for a photo-op. Trump said he wasnt obliged to do it but that he felt sorry for her and agreed, La7 said.

The broadcaster put a dubbed version of the conversation online, not the original English audio. Trump's posturing underscored how his alliance with Meloni, long seen as one of his closest friends in Europe, has frayed over his war in Iran, his tariffs against Europe and his complaints when anyone disagrees with him.

But Meloni's strong response on Friday suggested she no longer fears Trump's verbal attacks, attacks that could actually play in her favor in a country where public opinion of the American president has chilled, said Lorenzo Castellani, a political scientist at Rome's Luiss Guido Carli University. In some ways this was a favor to Giorgia Meloni, in the sense that she was accused until a few months ago of being a sort of Trump's vassal in Europe, he said.

In her video, Meloni said she was responding to Trump's claims because certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned, she said. I dont know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies.

After all, this isnt the first time this has happened. It was an apparent reference to an interview Trump gave to Italian daily Corriere della Sera in April in which he criticized Meloni's refusal to back the U.S.-Israel war in Iran. Meloni didnt respond publicly at the time. By Friday, it appeared she had had enough of his boasts and broadsides.

I can only say that its a shame he doesnt show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States, toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating, Meloni said Friday. But theres one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not beg.

Meloni had initially sought to build on longstanding strong U.S.-Italian ties when Trump began his second mandate, and had positioned herself as a bridge between Washington and the European Union. She was the lone EU head of state to attend his inauguration. But relations have frayed over the U.S. war in Iran, which Meloni has said was illegal, and Trump's position on Ukraine, which Italy strongly supports.

Trump's tariffs and strong U.S. support of Israel over its war in Gaza have been other points of contention. By Friday afternoon, solidarity for Meloni had poured in from across the government and political spectrum, and included a call from President Sergio Mattarella, Italy's respected head of state. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio referenced the sacrifice of American troops in World War II in underlining the harm to U.S.-Italy relations caused by Trump.

The thousands of crosses marking the graves of American soldiers who died to free us from Nazi-Fascist dictatorship did not deserve such a painful blow to our fraternal ties, Nordio said on X. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said he didnt believe Meloni would ever beg someone for a photo, not even under threat. Meloni and Trump had gotten off to a strong start, and the two leaders are ideologically aligned on many issues.

As the head of a far-right party, Meloni backs curbing migration and promoting traditional values. Her visit to the White House in April went beyond expectations, she said at the time, and was an opportunity to confirm a relationship that promises to be very solid. In the months after, Trump had praised her repeatedly as fantastic, incredible, beautiful, and a friend. But stark differences emerged over Ukraine.

More recently, Meloni sharply warned against U.S. threats to take Greenland by force, saying she didnt believe Washington would go so far and that regardless Italy would never support such a move. This incident highlights the growing rift between two allies who once seemed destined for a close partnership. The Italian government's unified response, with backing from across the political spectrum, suggests that Trump's tactics have alienated even his most sympathetic European counterparts.

As the war in Ukraine continues and trade tensions escalate, the relationship between Rome and Washington faces significant tests ahead. Meloni's refusal to back down signals a shift in Italian foreign policy towards a more independent stance, even at the cost of challenging the United States





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