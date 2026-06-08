Italy opens probe into Israel's Ben-Gvir over Gaza flotilla activist treatment

Prosecutors reportedly assess allegations, including claims of torture and kidnapping.

Convicted racist and cabinet extremist Ben-Gvir has been among the loudest voices backing Israel's war on Gaza and blocking aid to its people. Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his treatment of activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla during their detention,The probe, led by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, focuses on the actions of Itamar Ben-Gvir toward activists while they were being held at the Port of Ashdod with their hands tied behind their backs.

The investigators are also examining the wider conduct of Israeli authorities during the boarding and detention of the activists, including several Italian nationals. Earlier, Rome prosecutors opened a separate investigation into the detention of Italian nationals during Israel's interception of a Gaza aid flotilla in international waters off Greece in April, following three formal complaints. The latest Israeli attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters happened in mid-May.

Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces intercepting the vessels. Dutch report documenting Israeli shootings of Gaza children wins European Press PrizeDutch report documenting Israeli shootings of Gaza children wins European Press PrizeA video later circulated by Israeli authorities showing Ben-Gvir walking among detained activists who were kneeling in tightly packed formations while zip-tied, drawing widespread global criticism. Ben-Gvir appeared in the footage waving an Israeli flag and taunting detainees. All activists were later released following international backlash.

Ben-Gvir, one of the most extreme figures in Israel's wartime cabinet and a convicted inciter of racism, has been a vocal cheerleader for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and a fierce opponent of any humanitarian access to the besieged Palestinian enclave. The Gaza Freedom Flotilla, carrying aid and international activists bound for Gaza, was stormed by Israeli naval forces in international waters — an act widely condemned as a violation of international law.

Survivors of Israel's violent seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla — in which 430 aid workers aboard 50 ships were detained in international waters — haveThe Italian investigation marks one of the most significant legal challenges yet to Israeli officials over their conduct during the Gaza genocide, and signals a growing willingness among European judicial authorities to hold Israeli leaders accountable. Dutch report documenting Israeli shootings of Gaza children wins European Press PrizeDutch report documenting Israeli shootings of Gaza children wins European Press PrizeTurkish president warns climate issue threatens humanity like war, pandemicsIsraeli naval fire kills 15-year-old fisherman in central Gaza





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