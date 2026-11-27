Italian lawmakers debate expanding hunting rights to control wild boar damage, drawing sharp criticism from environmentalists who warn of risks to protected species like the peregrine falcon.

Italian lawmakers are currently debating a significant legislative overhaul that would fundamentally reshape the nation's approach to wildlife management and hunting practices. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative coalition has backed the bill, positioning it as a necessary modernization of laws that have remained largely unchanged since 1992. The proposed reforms aim to empower hunters with broader responsibilities as wildlife managers while simultaneously expanding the scope of allowable hunting activities across various territories. This legislative move has ignited a fierce national debate, pitting agricultural interests against environmental conservation groups over the future of Italy's biodiversity and rural economy.

Legislative Details And Expanded Hunting Rights

The core of the proposed legislation involves granting local authorities greater autonomy to open additional lands for hunting purposes and to extend the duration of hunting seasons. Furthermore, the bill seeks to add previously protected species, such as wild geese and pigeons, to the official list of animals that can be legally hunted. A specific provision within the text also addresses population control measures for wolves, reflecting growing tensions in regions where predator-prey dynamics impact livestock and wildlife balance. Francesco Bruzzone, a lawmaker from the League group within the governing coalition, described the measure as indispensable, emphasizing the need for updated regulatory frameworks.

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Farmer Arguments And Wild Boar Damage Statistics

Support for the expanded hunting rights stems largely from farming groups, who are a key component of Meloni's political base. These organizations argue that increasing hunting pressure is essential to mitigate substantial crop damage caused by surging wildlife populations. Data from the national environmental agency ISPRA indicates there were approximately 1.5 million wild boars in Italy in 2021. The agricultural toll of these populations is significant, with agency records showing that crop damage from boars averaged more than $18.6 million, or €17 million, annually between 2015 and 2021. Advocates like the Italian Hunting Federation, led by president Massimo Buconi, contend that hunters actively invest their own resources to create habitats that benefit broader ecosystems, including birds and insects.

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Conservationist Opposition And Protected Species Risks

Environmentalists and animal rights organizations have mounted a strong resistance, warning that the bill could lead to the widespread culling of protected species and severe ecological harm. The Senate has already approved the bill, which frames hunting as a cherished national tradition, but the lower house debate has triggered protests in central Rome. Lippo, Italy's primary bird protection group, reports treating numerous birds with severe gunshot wounds, including peregrine falcons, kites, and kestrels. Lippo president Alessandro Polinori stated that the measure would effectively permit daily slaughter during a period when wildlife is already stressed by climate change and biodiversity crises.

Public Opinion And Potential EU Sanctions

Public sentiment appears divided, with a pollster survey indicating that 39% of Italians support abolishing or sharply reducing hunting, while 32% favor restricting it strictly to genuine wildlife control. Italy currently has around 430,000 registered hunters, concentrated heavily in Lombardy and Tuscany, a number significantly lower than France's 900,000. Conservationists like WWF head Luciano Di Tizio argue that the majority of the public opposes what they view as an archaic practice. Additionally, Lippo has cautioned that the European Union may impose sanctions on Italy if the new regulations breach established environmental protection standards, urging that any culling decisions must be grounded in robust scientific evidence rather than political expediency.