Italy Denies Trump's Claim That Meloni Begged for G7 Meeting Amid Diplomatic Cooling

Italian authorities have pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begged for a one-on-one meeting at the G7 summit, calling it false. The dispute emerges as Italy's foreign minister cancels a U.S. trip, highlighting rising tensions between the longtime allies.

Italy 's government has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump 's assertion that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "begged" for a private meeting with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

The claim, made by Trump on social media, was described as "completely false" by Italian officials, underscoring growing diplomatic friction between the two allies. The incident coincides with Italy's top diplomat canceling a planned trip to the United States, signaling a significant strain in relations. The G7 summit took place in Evian-les-Bains, France, in mid-June 2026, where leaders discussed global economic security, climate change, and geopolitical tensions.

Photographs from the event show Meloni participating in working sessions alongside other world leaders including Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, and Narendra Modi. Trump's statement, perceived as boastful, has drawn rare public pushback from a traditional U.S. partner. Analysts suggest this reflects broader tensions in transatlantic relations as Trump's second term progresses, with European leaders increasingly willing to publicly challenge his rhetoric.

The cancellation of the Italian foreign minister's U.S. visit further indicates a cooling of diplomatic engagement at a time when coordination on issues like Iran negotiations and global trade is deemed critical





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