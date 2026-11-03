Italmobiliare Appoints Luca Pesenti to Lead Santa Maria Novella Expansion

Italmobiliare has appointed Luca Pesenti as the new general manager of historic brand Santa Maria Novella to oversee strategic expansion and sustainability efforts.

Italmobiliare has officially appointed Luca Pesenti as the new general manager of the historic Florentine brand Santa Maria Novella, a move that signals a definitive shift toward aggressive global expansion and operational modernization. This leadership change occurs in the wake of Italmobiliare's recent takeover of the heritage company, aiming to blend its eight-century legacy with contemporary business strategies. The appointment is designed to spearhead the company's growth while preserving its deep-rooted cultural significance in the luxury market.

Pesenti brings a robust academic and professional background to the role, holding degrees in mechanical engineering and business finance from University College London, alongside a master's of science in materials engineering from Stanford University. His career trajectory includes early work in New York with the private equity firm Eurazeo, followed by his integration into Italmobiliare in 2019, where he has focused on sourcing and due diligence for Italian companies and international investment funds. He has served on the board of directors of Italmobiliare since 2023 and has headed the fund's strategic development department since January 2025.

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Strategic Leadership Appointments

In conjunction with Pesenti's appointment, the brand has also tapped Marco Barberini for the newly created role of general manager, effective immediately. Barberini possesses extensive luxury experience honed at prominent institutions such as Bain & Company, Yoox Net-a-porter Group, and the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. He will work alongside Pesenti to manage operations and enrich the brand's eight-century heritage, ensuring that the new leadership team possesses the specific expertise required to navigate the high-end fragrance and apothecary market.

The brand's Florentine flagship located in Via della Scala remains the jewel-in-the-crown of its global distribution network. The unit, often billed as the second most-visited museum in Florence in terms of attendance, attracts both locals and tourists with its frescoed ceilings, bronzed angels, and lingering aromas. This physical space serves as the primary anchor for the brand's identity, bridging its historical roots with its current commercial ambitions under the new management structure.

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Sustainability and Product Innovation

Following the acquisition, a new course was initiated product-wise, with several items tweaked to meet current sustainability demands. The brand is actively evolving its offerings to align with modern environmental expectations without compromising its traditional quality standards. This strategic pivot is supported by the involvement of the design studio Formafantasma, founded by Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin. The studio has been tasked to work across products, packaging, communication, retail spaces, and events, operating in close dialogue with the internal team and specialists from different disciplines.

Pesenti's personal passion for art further complements these strategic initiatives, particularly given the brand's deep ties to the cultural sector. His leadership is expected to enhance collaborations with the art world, a synergy already exemplified by the exhibition opened last month and running through Nov. 22. This exhibition features Francesco Botticini's Saint Sebastian, a fifteenth-century panel painting belonging to the Uffizi Galleries that was severely damaged by the historic flood in Florence in 1966 and is being restored with the brand's support.

Heritage Commemoration and Market Launch

To further mark the sixtieth anniversary of the tragic flood event, Santa Maria Novella has released a special eau de parfum version of its Angeli di Firenze. This scent, originally created twenty years ago to pay tribute to the volunteers who cleared mud and saved artworks during the flood, is now reimagined for a new audience. The product retailing at 315 euros serves as a limited-edition launch that connects the brand's apothecary history with its charitable and cultural heritage.

The distribution strategy for this limited-edition scent begins exclusively in selected brick-and-mortar stores of the brand in Europe and the U.S. However, the rollout plan includes significant international expansion, with distribution in Japan and South Korea scheduled to follow in the first half of 2027. This phased approach allows the brand to test market response in key Western territories before expanding into high-growth Asian markets.

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Pesenti's additional role as president of Gres Art 671, a center for contemporary art and culture established in 1994, underscores his commitment to the intersection of commerce and culture. His background in both engineering and finance positions him uniquely to manage the technical and commercial aspects of the brand's expansion. The combination of his technical expertise and the strategic oversight provided by Marco Barberini aims to secure Santa Maria Novella's position as a leading luxury heritage brand.

The appointment of these leaders marks a critical juncture for the company as it navigates the post-acquisition phase. By integrating modern sustainability practices with a renewed focus on global retail expansion, Italmobiliare is laying the groundwork for long-term growth. The brand's ability to maintain its cultural relevance while executing a aggressive commercial strategy will be the defining challenge for the new management team in the coming years.