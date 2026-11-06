Italians in the House: Is It an “Insult to Your Culture” to Prepare a Pizza You Dislike?

Asking an Italian working at a pizza place to put pineapple on a pie is apparently like asking them to burn down the Colosseum.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Asking an Italian working at a pizza place to put pineapple on a pie is apparently like asking them to burn down the Colosseum.

I like a good story about a weirdo standing on principle, even when said principle is wildly illogical and costs them dearly to hold to. There’s a certain quixotic quality to being willing to throw away not only your employment but also potentially your ability to stay in your current home country, all because you have extremely specific and limited ideas about what does and does not belong on a pizza.

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Or, you know … maybe getting fired because you won’t put pineapple on a pizza is not so much quixotic as it is the trait of an angry narcissist who takes himself way, way too seriously. You be the judge! The man in question is apparently named Davide Tamburella, a native of Italy and a professional chef, and until this spring he had spent more than three years working in a Brisbane, Australia restaurant called La Costa.

Said time at the restaurant was apparently not entirely without incident, and coworkers were aware that Tamburella seemed to have a rather severe tic about the sanctity of Italian ingredients in particular. According to this strong opinion resulted in multiple instances of Tamburella refusing to make pizzas with pineapple on them, which could occasionally be a problem considering this was.

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Although this had presumably led to some friction in the past, things finally came to a head in the spring when a large corporate function spending more than $10,000 on an order wanted some pineapple on their pies. And where a pragmatist might have just done their job and made the requested orders despite the psychic damage this was apparently causing, Tamburella reportedly refused outright, instructing his bosses to “check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza,” stressing that it was an “insult to his culture” to ask him to do this.

Tamburella was subsequently fired, if you can believe that. Turns out, there’s only so much intensity of pedantry that someone running a restaurant will ultimately accept from the guy making the pizzas. He went on to lodge a complaint/create a case for Australia’s Fair Work Commission claiming unfair dismissal, but that complaint was dismissed “because it had been filed too late,” according to.

One would think such a rule would be the sort of thing you’d want to look into before filing a complaint? The whole internet loves Pineapple Pizza Chef, a lovely chef who refuses to put pineapple on pizza! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform youin a case like this, it seems that there may have been a little bit more going on here, beyond just an irate chef with very strong feelings about pineapple.

Others in the workplace had apparently complained about other aspects of Tamburella’s temperament, including his language and “escalation of frustration in the workplace. ” Thethat his employers told the Fair Work Commission about “an incident in April where Mr Tamburella fractured bones in his right hand when he struck a metal handrail at work. ” Sounds like the kind of thing that an impulsive person with anger management issues might do without considering the consequences?

Also on that same list: Getting yourself fired for refusing to make a $10,000 pizza order when you’re reportedly three years into the process of applying for an employer-sponsored permanent residency visa in Australia, as Tamburella reportedly was. All that time and effort may have just gone down the drain like so much excess marinara. Honestly, this story doesn’t seem to have worked out particularly well for literally anyone in it.

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Tamburella apparently found a new job at another restaurant, although its unclear if this means he loses all the progress he had made in three years of applying for permanent residency. And the restaurant he previously worked for, and refused to touch pineapples at? It apparently closed down only a few months later, with ownership citing “the rising cost of running a business in Fortitude Valley,” an upscale district in Brisbane.

What if–and I’m just spitballing here–everybody had just agreed to make the pizzas ordered by customers? Would that have been utterly unreasonable to ask of a red-blooded Italian chef, as Tamburella insisted? If you are yourself a chef or professional cook, how much leeway do you give yourself to refuse to make customer orders, for no reason beyond the fact that you think their orders are stupid or gross?

And how many more lives will pineapple on pizza destroy before we reach a consensus? Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article ad-free.

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