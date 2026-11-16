Italian Woman Arrested For Assaulting Partner With Electric Heater

A 50-year-old woman faces attempted homicide charges in Rome after allegedly strangling her partner with an electric heater cord over dirty dishes.

A 50-year-old Italian woman was arrested in Rome and charged with attempted homicide after allegedly attacking her partner with an electric heater. The violent incident occurred at a residence in the Tufello neighborhood of the Italian capital, where the unidentified assailant and her male partner reside. Local outlets reported the charges over the weekend following a severe domestic dispute.

Details Of The Electric Heater Attack

TG24COM reported that the woman entered a blind rage after the male victim left dirty dishes in the kitchen sink for the umpteenth time. She used an electric heater as a blunt weapon to assault the man before wrapping the device electric cord around his neck. The woman attempted to strangle her partner with the cord during the physical altercation.

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Neighbors who overheard the commotion and screams promptly called emergency services. Officials from the Italian Gendarmerie arrived at the scene and entered the residence. They found the woman straddling her partner, who was lying in a pool of blood and was nearly unconscious. Law enforcement agents immediately mobilized to separate the couple.

Gendarmerie Response And Victim Condition

The woman was restrained by the police while she continued to insult her partner. The injured man received immediate attention from emergency medical services personnel on site. He was subsequently transferred to the Umberto I hospital in Rome for further medical evaluation and treatment.

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Healthcare professionals at the hospital determined that the man suffered multiple severe injuries. These included a fracture in his nasal septum and a broken cheekbone. He also sustained head injuries and multiple bruises all over his body. The victim sustained additional injuries in his hands during his attempts to defend himself against the assault.

Medical Prognosis And Legal Proceedings

The victim of the assault provided a statement to investigators regarding the sequence of events. He reported that the woman started pushing him, which caused him to worry. He told her he would wash the dishes himself, but she would not stop. The man stated that he eventually lost consciousness during the attack.

The man is expected to remain hospitalized for two months. Given the severity of his facial injuries, he will undergo a maxillofacial evaluation. This medical assessment is necessary to prepare for an upcoming surgery to repair the damage. The long recovery period highlights the seriousness of the physical trauma inflicted.

Assailant Detention And SCUDO Application Use

The female assailant was taken to a medical facility to assess her mental and physical condition. She was subsequently transferred to the Rebibbia Penitentiary Complex in Rome. According to TGCOM24, authorities cannot presently rule out that the woman acted under the influence of drugs during the brutal assault.

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Italian Gendarmerie officials utilized the SCUDO application during the domestic violence incident. This platform was developed by the Italian State Police and the Gendarmerie to allow for rapid response and prevention of domestic and gender-based violence in Italy. The publicly undisclosed identities of the victim and the alleged perpetrator have been registered and made available to law enforcement through this platform.