Italian champion Gaia Sabbatini shares her traumatic experience of being followed by a cyclist on a Birmingham canal, highlighting the safety concerns facing female runners.

Italian middle-distance runner Gaia Sabbatini has publicly recounted a distressing incident in which she was followed by a cyclist on a canal path in Birmingham. The 27-year-old athlete described the event as terrifying and part of a pattern of harassment that has impacted her training and daily life.

Sabbatini Details Birmingham Canal Stalking Incident

Gaia Sabbatini spoke directly to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale about the specific encounter that left her feeling unsafe during a run. She stated that she was followed by what she described as a weirdo cyclist while running along the canal in Birmingham. The incident occurred in broad daylight, a time when she noted there were several other people running in the vicinity.

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Sabbatini explained that the individual matched her movements precisely. When she stopped, the cyclist stopped. When she changed direction, the follower did the same. She emphasized that the behavior was unmistakable and that she was definitely scared during the encounter. She added that the perpetrator seemed unconcerned about the consequences of their actions.

Traumatic Followings Across Rome and Birmingham

The Birmingham incident was not isolated for Sabbatini, as she revealed she has been followed by men on bikes on multiple occasions. She disclosed that she experienced similar stalking behavior twice in Rome under the Lungotevere and once in Birmingham on the canal. These experiences have been deeply traumatic for the athlete, who had previously enjoyed a more relaxed approach to her running routine.

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Sabbatini is a prominent figure in Italian athletics, having represented her country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won the gold medal in the 1500 metres at the 2021 European Under-23 Championships and holds the Italian indoor record for the 1000 metres. Despite her professional success, the harassment has significantly altered her psychological state and her methods of preparation for runs.

Changed Training Habits and Safety Precautions

The athlete admitted that she is no longer calm when running. Previously, she would put on music and run around calmly, but now she immediately gets alarmed and takes more precautions. When she sees someone behind her, she watches them for longer periods and conducts real tests to ensure she is not being followed. She actively monitors her environment to mitigate the risk of further harassment.

If she notices few people in a particular place, she changes her route immediately. Additionally, she turns off her earphones while running to ensure she can hear footsteps if someone approaches. These behavioral adjustments are direct consequences of the fear instilled by the repeated stalking incidents she has endured in both Italy and the United Kingdom.

Broader Safety Concerns for Female Runners

Sabbatini's experience reflects a wider issue concerning women's safety while running. In 2023, a study by sportswear giant Adidas found that 92 per cent of female participants reported feeling concerned for their safety. The report highlighted that 51 per cent of women were afraid of being physically attacked, compared to only 28 per cent of men.

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The report also revealed that 38 per cent of women have experienced physical or verbal harassment while running. Over half of these women have received unwanted attention, sexist comments, been honked at, or followed. The study carried out interviews with 9,000 runners from nine different countries, underscoring the global nature of this safety crisis for female athletes.

The majority of women reported taking specific safety precautions to protect themselves. These measures include tying their hair up in a bun, carrying keys between their fingers, and running with a person who can protect them. Sabbatini's decision to alter her training environment and audio settings aligns with the coping strategies adopted by many women to navigate the risks of public running spaces.