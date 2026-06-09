Italian Princess and French Political Rising Star Spotted Together at Monaco Grand Prix

Maria Carolina of Bourbon‑Two Sicilies confirmed a romance with French politician Jordan Bardell a, sparking media buzz as the duo mingles aristocratic heritage with contemporary politics. The article also profiles other single European royals, including Princess Maria Chiara, Princess Theodora von Liechtenstein and Lady Margarita Armstrong‑Jones.

Italian princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon‑Two Sicilies, a well‑known influencer and heir to a defunct Italian throne, has publicly confirmed a romance with French politician Jordan Bardell a.

The couple, who first appeared together at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, seemed perfectly at ease, sharing jokes, taking selfies and whispering to each other in a relaxed, private corner of the grandstand. Bardell a, a protégé of far‑right leader Marine Le Pen and the leading contender to become France's next president, was seen laughing at the princess's witty remarks while she perched beside him in a designer jacket and sunglasses.

Their appearance generated a flood of media attention because it paired a member of a historic royal house with a rising political figure, suggesting a new kind of high‑society alliance that bridges aristocratic heritage and contemporary political ambition. While the new couple enjoys the spotlight, several other young royals and aristocrats remain single and active on the European social scene.

Maria Carolina's younger sister, Princess Maria Chiara, Duchess of Noto, is twenty‑one and known for her travel diaries, charity projects and fashion‑focused Instagram feed. Daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro, Maria Chiara splits her time between Rome, Monaco, Paris and St. Tropez, often appearing at elite gatherings alongside her sister.

Another unmarried figure of note is Princess Theodora von Liechtenstein, also twenty‑one, who holds an architecture degree from Cambridge and frequently showcases her modern design interests on social media. In the United Kingdom, Lady Margarita Armstrong‑Jones, twenty‑four and a granddaughter of Princess Margaret, has attracted renewed interest after a chic appearance as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

Lady Margarita, an avid photographer, is set to study jewellery making in Paris and has recently been seen at royal commemorations for Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, signalling a gradual re‑emergence into the public eye. The families behind these figures lead lives that blend historic titles with contemporary pursuits.

The Bourbon‑Two Sicilies dynasty, once rulers of Southern Italy and Sicily, now focuses on charitable work and the promotion of southern Italian culture, relying on their extensive network of wealth and connections. The sisters, Maria Carolina and Maria Chiara, are fluent in English, French and Italian and regularly share images of luxury holidays in Paris, Dubai and New York, reinforcing their status as modern aristocrats who balance tradition with global lifestyle branding.

Meanwhile, members of the British royal family, such as Lady Margarita, continue to navigate a balance between private family obligations and public duties, attending state events and leveraging their platforms for creative endeavours. As the season progresses, European society watchers will keep an eye on these emerging relationships and the evolving roles of young royals in the age of social media and politics





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European Royalty Jordan Bardell A Maria Carolina Princess Maria Chiara Lady Margarita Armstrong‑Jones

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