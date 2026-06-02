Italian Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Moroccan Man on International Terrorism Charges for Social Media Posts Glorifying Attack

A 21-year-old Moroccan-born man was arrested in Italy on suspicion of international terrorism after investigators found he shared extremist content online and indicated he was planning an attack, referencing the recent Modena vehicle-ramming incident.

Italian police authorities took a 21-year-old Moroccan national into custody on Monday under suspicion of involvement in international terrorism. The individual, identified as Zakaria Ben Haddi, was born in Vimercate, Brianza, to Moroccan migrant parents and was due to celebrate his 21st birthday on Tuesday, June 2.

His arrest, ordered by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, followed an investigation that discovered he had used social media to glorify martyrdom and promote radical Islamist terrorism against Western and Christian targets. The inquiry further showed that Ben Haddi actively disseminated Islamic State propaganda via Instagram and TikTok, echoing the tactics of Salim El Koudri, the 31-year-old who executed the May 15 attack in Modena, which involved deliberately driving a car into pedestrians.

Chief Milan Prosecutor Marcello Viola stated that Ben Haddi had undergone a concerning process of online indoctrination and radicalization, with investigators concluding he had presumptively become affiliated with the Islamic State. A review of his recent digital activity signaled a dangerous acceleration of his ideological commitment, leading prosecutors to assert he was on the verge of executing a violent terrorist plot.

Additional alarm was raised when, on May 30, Ben Haddi posted the messages Tomorrow I will make Italy better and Don't blame me for what I'll do tomorrow because I'm doing the right thing. Prosecutors interpreted these as indicating a concrete possibility that he intended to commit a violent, sensational act. He was apprehended just days before he planned to board a pre-booked flight to Morocco scheduled for June 9.

The investigation, conducted by Chief Marino Graziano and Beniamino Manganaro, reportedly uncovered strong evidence of guilt. During court proceedings, Ben Haddi claimed his social media postings were purely for informational purposes. Judge Rossana Mongiardo is anticipated to issue a ruling on Wednesday concerning pre-trial detention measures. When questioned about his references to the Modena attack, Ben Haddi told the judge he knew the incident was not a terrorist act but nevertheless shared video of the vehicle striking pedestrians.

He also defended his upcoming Morocco trip by stating he had to take an exam. The arrest is linked to broader law enforcement efforts that recently led to the capture of an Italian-Albanian man tied to an online network of young neo-Nazi and antisemitic extremists.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi praised the operation, commenting that this morning's arrest of a man residing in Brianza and charged with international terrorism once again demonstrates the effectiveness of the measures our country has implemented to combat the dangerous phenomenon of Islamist radicalization, according to Rai News





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