An Italian court sentences Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto to prison for involuntary manslaughter after they refused standard oncological care for their son, relying instead on the discredited Hamer Method.

Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto received a two-year prison sentence on Wednesday from a court in Vicenza for involuntary manslaughter regarding the death of their fourteen-year-old son, Francesco Gianello. The ruling addresses the tragic outcome that occurred after the parents refused conventional cancer therapy for their child, who suffered from osteosarcoma.

Francesco Gianello passed away in January 2024, but the legal proceedings focused on the medical decisions made by his parents starting in 2023. Anti-sectarian agencies and medical experts have heavily criticized the alternative approach the parents chose, which they believed could treat the illness without surgery or chemotherapy. This decision ultimately led to a criminal conviction for negligent homicide in Italy.

Also read After five years, this Italian eatery will close next month

The Hamer Method Controversy

Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto opted for the Hamer Method, a pseudo-medical theory created by German physician Ryke Geerd Hammer in the 1980s. This controversial approach claims that diseases like cancer stem from emotional shocks and can be cured without traditional medical interventions.

AIRC, an anti-sectarian agency, has raised serious concerns about this methodology, noting that the theory contains racist and antisemitic ideas. Despite these warnings, the parents continued to pursue this non-standard treatment path for their son. They ignored the potential dangers of skipping proven oncological procedures.

Advertisement

The decision to follow this specific alternative practice proved fatal for Francesco Gianello. Medical authorities view the Hamer Method as a dangerous aberration that lacks scientific validity. The parents were held accountable for prioritizing this unproven theory over evidence-based medicine during their son's critical illness.

Prosecution and Defense Positions

Prosecutors initially filed voluntary manslaughter charges against Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto for the death of the teenager. They argued that the parents acted with a negligent and careless manner by refusing traditional oncological treatments. The prosecution maintained that the parents were responsible for their son's death despite the tumor being the primary cause.

The defense successfully requested that the charges be reduced to involuntary manslaughter. The court accepted this lesser charge, acknowledging a difference in legal intent compared to the original prosecution request. This reduction was a key element in the final sentencing handed down by the Vicenza court.

While the parents were not found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, the court still held them legally responsible for the lack of timely care. The judicial system determined that their actions directly contributed to the preventable nature of the tragedy. The two-year sentence reflects the court's assessment of their negligence in protecting the child's health.

Medical Expert Findings

Court-appointed experts reviewed the clinical records and determined that Francesco Gianello could have been saved with proper medical treatment. They identified a critical time window between March 15 and April 25, 2023, as the period where life-saving intervention was possible.

The boy was originally diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2022 at a hospital in Bologna. A doctor from Padua, who practices the Hamer Method, dissuaded the parents from seeking standard care. This doctor has since been suspended from practice until early 2027 due to disciplinary actions.

Advertisement

By April 2023, Francesco arrived at a hospital in Perugia in critical condition, where doctors found the tumor was no longer operable. He arrived disoriented and aggressive, exhibiting a neurological condition unrelated to the cancer itself. Experts hypothesized this state resulted from neurotoxic drugs, such as artemisia, which are part of the questionable Hamer Method.

Legal Outcome and Next Steps

The Vicenza court has officially sentenced Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto to two years in prison. This ruling concludes the immediate legal phase regarding the criminal charges filed against them. The parents must now serve their sentence or face the legal consequences defined by the Italian penal code for involuntary manslaughter.

The court is scheduled to issue a detailed written reasoning for its decision in approximately 90 days. This document will provide the full legal justification for the sentencing and the acceptance of the involuntary manslaughter charge. It will also serve as the official record for any potential appeals by the defense.

This case highlights the severe legal risks associated with refusing standard medical treatment for serious illnesses like cancer. The conviction serves as a stark reminder that parents have a legal duty to provide adequate healthcare for their minor children. The outcome reinforces the authority of conventional oncology in treating life-threatening conditions.

The suspension of the Padua doctor involved in dissuading the parents adds another layer to the ongoing regulatory scrutiny of alternative medical practices. Authorities are continuing to monitor the application of unproven therapies that pose significant health risks. The Gianello case may influence future legal approaches to similar incidents involving medical negligence and alternative treatments.