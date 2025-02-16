Italian Nun Becomes Vatican Governor

Raffaella Petrini, a 56-year-old Italian nun, has been appointed as the president of the Vatican Governatorate, making her the first woman to hold this position. This appointment is part of Pope Francis's efforts to elevate women to leadership roles within the Vatican.

Raffaella Petrini , a 56-year-old Italian nun, has been appointed the president of the Vatican Governatorate, making her the governor of the 44-hectare (108-acre) territory in Rome. Petrini succeeds Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, who is retiring at 80. She will assume her new role on March 1st. Petrini previously served as the secretary general of the Vatican Administration, overseeing infrastructure and the Vatican Museums.

This appointment is part of Pope Francis's ongoing effort to elevate women to leadership roles within the Vatican, serving as models for the rest of the Catholic Church. This appointment comes as Pope Francis is hospitalized for a respiratory infection. While women have been appointed to secondary positions within Vatican departments, they have never held the highest positions in the Holy See's Curia or the administration of the State of Vatican City. Catholic women have long criticized their second-class status within an institution that reserves the priesthood for men. Pope Francis has upheld the ban on female priests and discouraged hopes that women could be ordained as deacons. However, during his papacy, there has been a notable increase in the percentage of women working in the Vatican, including leadership roles, rising from 19.3% in 2013 to 23.4% currently, according to Vatican News statistics. In the Curia, the percentage of women stands at 26%. Critics argue that appointing women as directors of the church does not compensate for the continued prohibition on ordaining them as ministers. Besides her work as director of the Vatican Administration, Petrini is also one of three women on the Vatican office that evaluates bishop nominations. Her 2022 appointment marked the first time women formally participated in the Vatican's process of selecting bishops. Petrini, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist order based in Meriden, Connecticut, maintains a relatively low public profile. However, during a 2023 International Women's Day speech at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, she acknowledged that her nomination as secretary general of the Vatican Administration generated surprise and disapproval, “more than I expected in my naiveté.” “Even in non-ecclesiastical organizations, resistance is part of the process of change,” said Petrini, who has also been a professor of welfare economics at the Pontifical Angelicum University of Rome.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vatican Pope Francis Italian Nun Raffaella Petrini Vatican Governatorate Women In Leadership Catholic Church

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A fashion designer, Italian singer and Icelandic illustrator team up on Vatican exhibitionThe Vatican Apostolic Library has tapped Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian singer Jovanotti and Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams for an exhibition exploring world tours of the late 19th Century.

Read more »

A fashion designer, Italian singer and Icelandic illustrator team up on Vatican exhibitionThe Vatican Apostolic Library has tapped Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian singer Jovanotti and Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams for an exhibition exploring world tours of the late 19th Century.

Read more »

A fashion designer, Italian singer and Icelandic illustrator team up on Vatican exhibitionThe Vatican Apostolic Library has tapped Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian singer Jovanotti and Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams for an exhibition exploring world tours of the late 19th Century.

Read more »

Vatican Appoints First-Ever Female PresidentSister Raffaella Petrini, an Italian nun, has been appointed as the president of Vatican City State, making her the first woman to hold this position in the history of the Holy See. Her appointment comes as part of Pope Francis's ongoing efforts to empower women within the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Read more »

New Italian Restaurant in Draper Blends Tradition and American FavoritesWhite Tomato, a new Italian restaurant in Draper, Utah, offers a blend of traditional and Americanized Italian dishes. Chef Roberto Calcagno, who was born in Italy, aims to create a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere where guests can enjoy authentic Italian flavors. The menu features both classic Italian dishes like sage ravioli and lasagna, as well as popular Americanized options like pasta Alfredo and chicken Parmesan.

Read more »

Prosecco Stockpiling as US Importers Brace for TariffsAmerican importers are stockpiling Prosecco, the popular Italian sparkling wine, in anticipation of potential tariffs on European goods threatened by President Trump. This precautionary measure comes after a 41% surge in U.S. imports of Italian sparkling wine (mostly Prosecco) in November 2016, following Trump's election. Importers are filling their pipelines ahead of potential price increases due to tariffs, exceeding current consumer demand. Although no tariffs have been imposed on Italian wines yet, the wine industry remains vigilant due to the significant exposure of Italian wine exports to the U.S. market.

Read more »