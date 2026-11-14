Italian Migrant Jamal Tonelli Deported From UK After Murder Attempt

Jamal Tonelli, convicted of knifing Marta Novello, has been deported from the UK. The Home Office confirmed the removal of the socially dangerous offender following his latest prison sentence.

Jamal Tonelli, a convicted criminal who fled to the United Kingdom from Italy after attempting to murder a woman jogger, has been officially deported. Tonelli, who was described by Italian judges as socially dangerous, arrived in the UK at age 15 following a bureaucratic error that released him from an Italian facility. After serving part of a sentence for new offenses in Britain, he was removed from the country last week.

Core Details of The Tonelli Deportation

The United Kingdom Home Office confirmed that Tonelli was placed on a flight bound for Venice. Officials stated that any foreign national receiving a prison sentence in the UK is referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity. The government emphasizes that Tonelli will be barred from ever returning to British soil. This action demonstrates the administration's commitment to removing foreign national offenders to protect the public.

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Tonelli was originally convicted in Italy in March 2021 when he repeatedly knifed 22-year-old Marta Novello. He threw her into a ditch while she was out running in her local park. The court sentenced him to six years and eight months, though this was later reduced to five years on appeal due to his age and mental capacity at the time. Despite the reduction, judges maintained the designation of him being socially dangerous.

Italian Origins and Victim Impact

Marta Novello, now 29 years old, survived the attack by luck and the quick response of two passers-by. She told the Italian court that she owed her life to those who found her in a pool of blood and stayed with her until paramedics arrived. After her conviction, Tonelli was sent to a juvenile institute in Naples. A bureaucratic mix-up led to his release in 2023 pending a final appeal.

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Following his release in Italy, Tonelli moved to Croydon in south London to live with his mother, Cristina. She is a chef who had arrived in the UK before Brexit in 2016. The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, described the outrage at his release as incredible. An inquiry was launched in Italy regarding the administrative failure that allowed him to leave.

UK Criminal History and Legal Oversight

Once in Croydon, Tonelli committed a string of driving offenses. In April 2025, he was convicted at Croydon Magistrates Court of driving without a license, insurance, and failing to surrender to police. His solicitor, Sarah Moulange, described him as being of previous good character during the trial. She highlighted references from youth workers claiming he worked in a community kitchen and supported victims of violence.

Neither the solicitor nor the Crown Prosecution Service mentioned the attempted murder conviction from Venice. The court fined him £120, ordered a £48 surcharge, and required £85 in costs. Tonelli walked free from court. Less than four months later, in August 2025, police stopped him in Croydon. Officers found drugs including crack cocaine and heroin on him, along with a knife.

Legal Proceedings and Return to Italy

Tonelli pleaded guilty to the drug and weapon offenses at Croydon Magistrates. The case was sent to The Old Bailey for sentencing. He was jailed for two years in November 2025. As a convicted foreign criminal, he was released earlier this month and deported. His Italian lawyer, Matteo Scussat, told reporters he could not confirm or deny the deportation.

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Tonelli is now living with his maternal grandparents in Mogliano Veneto, near where the original attack occurred. He is due in court next week for his third and final appeal in Italy. His victim, Marta Novello, lives just a few minutes away from his new residence. Police have increased patrols in the area due to his return.

Marta's lawyer, Alberto Barbaro, told reporters that the social danger aspect of Tonelli's profile is very important. This factor must be considered at the next hearing. The fact that he lives so close to the victim and her family is troubling. Authorities will continue to keep an eye on the situation to ensure public safety.

Home Office sources noted that returns are at their highest level in nearly a decade. Almost 12,000 foreign criminals have been returned or deported in the two years since the last election. This represents a 41% increase on the two years prior. The government has changed the law so most foreign prisoners can be deported after serving 30 percent of their prison time. This is a reduction from the previous 50 percent threshold.