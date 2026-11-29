Andrew Balducci, the New Yorker whose famed Greenwich Village gourmet food mecca attracted fine food fans including Anna Wintour, Lou Reed and Lena Horne, has died. He was 92.

Andrew Balducci, the New Yorker whose famed Greenwich Village gourmet food mecca attracted fine food fans including Anna Wintour, Lou Reed and Lena Horne, has died.

He was 92. He and his wife, Nina Balducci,"really taught New York how to eat and cook genuine Italian food at a time when it was perceived as little more than pizza and pasta covered with red sauce and gooey cheese," wrote food critic Julia della Croce. Nina Balducci said Friday that the Brooklyn native succumbed to leukemia last week at a Long Island hospital.

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Food experts including the late chef James Beard flocked to Balducci's, a richly-stocked market that opened in the Village in 1972 and stayed there for three decades. Balducci's was a culinary destination for gourmet-quality prepared food and Italian imports not easily available elsewhere, including Parma prosciutto and fresh vegetables such as broccoli rabe, red chicory, arugula and radicchio.