Italian Dives Missing in the Maldives

Five Italian divers went missing while exploring a cave in the Vaavu Atoll, leading to a high-risk mission to recover their bodies.

Five Italian divers, including the instructor, went missing on May 14 while exploring a cave in the Vaavu Atoll . The divers were approximately 160 feet underwater, the recreational diving limit in the Maldives being about 98 feet.

Ten days later, the body of their diving instructor was recovered outside the cave and returned home. A high-risk operation to recover the bodies was initially suspended after a military diver named Mohamed Mahudheea was killed while on duty, at a depth of around 200 feet. Two investigations were initiated: one into the divers' deaths and the other probing how Mahudheea died. Italy agreed to share any findings from autopsies on the repatriated bodies





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