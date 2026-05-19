Italian Divers Find Bodies of 4 in a Maldives Sea Cave, Other Stories from Around the World

Get the latest news from around the world, including the discovery of bodies of four Italians in a Maldives sea cave.

Italian divers found bodies of four Italians in a sea cave in Maldives . The American Supreme Court sent Native American voting rights decision back to a lower court.

McIlroy had an aggressive interaction with a fan at the PGA. Additionally, top golfers requested their shots. There is also a movie called 'Paper Tiger' in Cannes. OpenAI was sued by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI was rejected in court. A dog statue is in jeopardy. Two men claimed a strange record by driving an old car across Africa. An experimental Swedish cafe has AI assistance.

Thousands went to Washington for a rally. Decreased drug prices are available on a TrumpRx website. The barista receives customer assistance. An America-themed prayer rally was held on the National Mall.

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Finnish divers join the search for remains of 4 Italian divers in the MaldivesThe search for the remains of the four Italian divers was suspended Saturday, after a Maldivian military diver died.

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Bodies of 4 missing Italian divers found in the Maldives, foreign minister saysItaly’s Foreign Ministry says rescuers have found the bodies of four Italian divers inside an underwater cave in the Maldives.

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Bodies of 4 remaining divers located in Maldives, divers network saysDAN Europe said the 'highly delicate recovery' process would start over the next few days.

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Bodies of four missing Italian divers found inside 'shark cave' in Maldives days after they vanishedRescuers found four Italian divers' bodies deep inside a Maldives underwater cave days after they vanished during a dive far beyond recreational limits.

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