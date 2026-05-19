Italian Divers Find Bodies | Native American Voting Rights Back to Lower Court | World Cup in New Jersey

Italy's foreign minister says divers have found bodies of four Italians in a sea cave in the Maldives.

Italy's foreign minister says divers found bodies of 4 Italians in Maldives sea cave Supreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower court New York will host 8 World Cup games, including the final, in New Jersey: Things to know Oil prices keep swinging, and so do stocks worldwide Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle A look at major Ebola outbreaks and when the disease was first identified Trump administration launches TrumpRx website for discounted drugs Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally Huelga ferroviaria paraliza transporte en Long Island mientras continúan negociacione





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