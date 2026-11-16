An Italian court has ordered supervisory oversight of Revolut after finding serious anti-money laundering deficiencies allowed criminals to hide €41.9 million through its accounts.

An Italian court has placed Revolut under strict judicial supervision following a ruling that found significant failures in the digital bank's anti-money laundering controls. The court determined that convicted mobsters and money launderers successfully used the platform to funnel illicit funds between 2021 and 2026. This legal action targets Revolut's European operations specifically, highlighting serious deficiencies in how the fintech giant monitors suspicious financial activity.

Scale of Regulatory Failures Revealed

The judicial ruling identified that twenty-four individuals, who were either under active investigation or had already been convicted of crimes, managed to conceal €41.9 million through the digital bank's accounts. The court explicitly stated that Revolut UAB failed to implement adequate internal controls to prevent this illicit activity from occurring within its system. Prosecutors described the lender as having been exploited as a financial reservoir for serious criminals who needed a place to hide their wealth.

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Crucially, the investigation revealed a stark contrast in reporting standards between Revolut and its competitors. While rival lenders filed 265 suspicious transaction reports concerning these same twenty-four suspects over the last five years, Revolut filed zero reports. The court concluded that these omissions were not isolated incidents but rather indicative of a broader systemic failure to comply with regulatory obligations. This lack of proactive monitoring allowed the illegal funds to move freely through the digital bank's European branch.

Required Compliance Action Plan

Under the terms of the court order, Revolut must implement a mandatory fifteen-point action plan designed to address its compliance failures within sixty days. This directive requires the digital bank to overhaul its internal processes and strengthen its oversight mechanisms to prevent future breaches. The court has appointed two judicial administrators who are granted oversight and inspection powers to ensure Revolut adheres to these new requirements.

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These judicial administrators have the authority to expand their supervisory powers if Revolut fails to cooperate fully with the investigation or if further issues emerge. The supervision applies exclusively to Revolut's Italian operations, and the company is not currently under a broader criminal investigation. The fintech firm stated it takes its regulatory obligations extremely seriously and continuously invests in strengthening its systems to combat financial crime. This includes upgrades to transaction-monitoring models and dedicated compliance teams across all markets.

Strategic Impact on European Expansion

This ruling comes at a critical juncture for Nik Storonsky's fintech empire, which has grown into Europe's most valuable tech startup with a valuation of approximately £85 billion following a recent secondary share sale. Founded in 2015, the company has expanded rapidly, securing a French banking licence in August and planning to shift its Western Europe headquarters from its Eastern hub to Paris. Despite its success, the company has faced challenges, including a five-year wait for a full UK banking licence and a security incident in September where customer information was inadvertently sent to hackers.

Revolut currently operates as Italy's fifth-largest banking provider, serving over 5 million customers in the region. The company has more than 50 million customers worldwide and is reportedly eyeing a stock market float in the coming years, with London identified as the top destination for the listing. This legal setback highlights the growing scrutiny faced by digital banks as they scale their operations across European jurisdictions. The court's decision underscores the expectation that all financial institutions, regardless of their technological sophistication, must maintain rigorous anti-money laundering standards. The outcome of the sixty-day action plan implementation will be closely monitored by judicial administrators to determine if further regulatory measures are necessary.