Italian chef fired in Brisbane for refusing pineapple on pizza loses unfair dismissal claim

Davide Tamburella was fired from La Costa in Brisbane after refusing to put pineapple on pizza, calling it an insult to his culture. Australia's Fair Work Commission rejected his unfair dismissal claim because it was filed too late.

An Italian chef in Brisbane, Australia, was fired after he refused to put pineapple on pizza, calling it an insult to his culture. Davide Tamburella was let go from the now-shuttered La Costa restaurant after management recorded a series of complaints about his conduct, including his pineapple non-compliance.

Tamburella took the decision to Australia's Fair Work Commission, claiming he had been unfairly dismissed. The Commission released its ruling on Tuesday, noting that his refusal to add the tropical topping hinged on the fact that he considers, as an Italian, that putting pineapple on a pizza is an insult to his culture. Evoking biblical imagery, the Commission noted that this was Tamburella's third refusal to allow the fruit anywhere near a pizza.

Also read Italian Chef Davide Tamburella Loses Workplace Claim Over Pineapple Pizza Refusal

He had previously implored his bosses to check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza. The ruling said he had asked his boss to respect Italians' aversion to pineapple on pizza, despite Queensland being Australia's pineapple heartland. According to the restaurant, the fruit repudiation was one among many issues with Tamburella's job performance. La Costa noted that his communication style and use of foul language caused an escalation of frustration in the workplace.

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Italian Chef Loses Unfair Dismissal Case

The report included an incident from earlier this year when Tamburella fractured bones in his right hand after striking a metal handrail at work. La Costa managing director Elliot Ingram told the Daily Mail there was more to this story than a pizza topping. Tamburella had hoped that La Costa would sponsor an Australian visa that allows skilled workers to become permanent residents. But after his firing, the restaurant ceased that process.

Per the ruling, Tamburella lost his unfair dismissal claim on the grounds that the application had been filed too late. The question of whether pineapple belongs on pizza has long been the source of incendiary debate. Despite the tropical branding, the pairing of ham and pineapple originated in Canada. In 1962, Greek immigrant Sam Panopoulos invented the combination in Canada, drawing influence from sweet-and-sour Chinese-American cooking.

History of Hawaiian Pizza Debate

The dish tapped into the era's fascination with Tiki culture, a trend fueled by Hawaii becoming the 50th US state in 1959 and the resulting surge in canned pineapple imports. Separately, a restaurant went viral for charging $125 for a Hawaiian pizza. The cheeky menu description reads: Yeah, for $125 you can have it. Order the champagne too!

Go on you Monster! When asked why they decided to charge such a large fee, the owner's answer was simple: they hate pineapple on pizza. According to Tamburella's LinkedIn profile, he now works at another Brisbane restaurant that does not have pineapple on the menu.