Olympic runner Gaia Sabbatini details traumatic stalking incidents in Birmingham and Rome, revealing how harassment has forced major changes to her training safety protocols.

Italian middle-distance runner Gaia Sabbatini has disclosed that she experienced terror after being stalked by a cyclist on a canal path in Birmingham. The 27-year-old athlete provided this account to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, describing the event as part of a pattern of harassment she has faced while training abroad.

Sabbatini Details Stalking Incidents

Gaia Sabbatini confirmed that she was followed by a cyclist in Birmingham, noting that the incident occurred on the canal during broad daylight. She stated that despite the presence of other runners nearby, the individual continued to pursue her regardless of the consequences. The athlete described the person as a weirdo who seemed indifferent to potential repercussions.

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Sabbatini revealed that this was not an isolated occurrence, as she has been followed by men on bicycles multiple times. She specified that two of these traumatic incidents took place in Rome under the Lungotevere, with the Birmingham incident being the third known case. She emphasized that the harassment happened in visible, public settings rather than in secluded areas.

Impact on Training and Mental State

The repeated harassment has significantly altered how Gaia Sabbatini approaches her daily training routines. She explained that she is no longer able to run calmly with music, as she previously did before these traumatic experiences began. Her mental state has shifted from relaxed to immediately alarmed when she perceives any potential threat from behind.

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The athlete now employs specific security tests to verify if she is being followed. She keeps her earphones turned off to hear approaching footsteps and watches any person behind her for an extended period. If she detects suspicious behavior, she immediately changes her direction or location to ensure her personal safety.

Adoption of Strict Safety Precautions

Gaia Sabbatini now conducts real-time safety assessments before and during her runs. She monitors the number of people in her vicinity and will abandon a location if it appears too empty. These precautions include listening intently for footsteps and maintaining constant awareness of her surroundings to mitigate the risk of further stalking.

She stated that she has to take more precautions than she ever did in the past. The athlete noted that she now actively tests people behind her to determine if they are following her. This vigilance has replaced the relaxed running style she once enjoyed, forcing her to prioritize security over athletic comfort.

Broader Context of Female Runner Safety

The experiences of Gaia Sabbatini highlight a wider issue regarding women's safety in sports. A 2023 study by Adidas involving 9,000 runners from nine countries found that 92 percent of female participants reported feeling concerned for their safety while running. This figure contrasts sharply with the lower levels of concern expressed by male runners.

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The report also revealed that 51 percent of women are afraid of being physically attacked, compared to only 28 percent of men. Furthermore, 38 percent of women have experienced physical or verbal harassment while running. More than half of these women reported receiving unwanted attention, sexist comments, honking, or being followed by strangers.

Gaia Sabbatini is a highly decorated athlete who represented Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won gold in the 1500 metres at the 2021 European Under-23 Championships and holds the Italian indoor record for the 1000 metres. Despite her professional success, she remains vulnerable to the same safety concerns faced by amateur runners globally.

The Adidas study showed that most women adopt specific safety measures to protect themselves. Common precautions include tying hair in a bun, carrying keys between fingers, and running with a protective companion. Gaia Sabbatini's experience underscores the urgent need for safer public spaces for athletes and the general public.