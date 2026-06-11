Italian beach bans umbrellas for ages 10-65, sparking concerns

A public Italian beach has implemented new rules to preserve the natural beauty of Punta Molentis beach, including banning umbrellas for anyone between the ages of 10 and 65. The measures have caused concerns about increased risks of skin cancer and heatstroke.

A public Italian beach has banned umbrellas for anyone between the ages of 10 and 65, causing a stir with the public. The move was among several new rules implemented by local authorities at Punta Molentis beach in Villasimius , Sardinia .

The latest measures have caused concerns about increased risks of skin cancer and heatstroke. Swimmers were forced to flee the beach when a wildfire started by arsonists ripped through the area, leaving more than 200 cars trapped in flames. The beach has only recently reopened after being closed since last July. As well as the fee and umbrella measures, the council have also forbidden gazebos and tents and implemented a curfew, with access allowed from 8am to 8.30pm. The measures will remain in place until the end of October





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Italian Beach Banning Umbrellas Ages 10-65 Fire Wildfire Punta Molentis Beach Sardinia Villasimius Emergency Room Burns Gazebos Tents Curfew Reopening Natural Beauty Preservation Future Generations Firefighters Arsonists Vehicles Flames

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