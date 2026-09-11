Itaipu Binacional Sues Ueno Bank Directors Over $180 Million in Frozen Deposits

Itaipu Binacional files criminal complaint against Ueno Bank directors to recover 180 million dollars in trapped deposits following Paraguay central bank intervention over solvency failures.

Itaipu Binacional has filed a criminal complaint against the directors of Ueno Bank to recover approximately US$180 million in deposits that were trapped after Paraguay's central bank intervened due to severe solvency failures. The hydroelectric entity seeks to join an ongoing criminal investigation to claim damages from the named directors and auditors for alleged fraud and accounting violations.

Core Details Of The Criminal Complaint

Itaipu Binacional, a Paraguayan-Brazilian entity operating one of the world's largest hydroelectric dams, submitted the legal action to recover roughly US$180 million in deposits held at Ueno Bank. The bank was placed under intervention by Paraguay's central bank after its solvency ratio dropped below half of the required minimum, causing operations for more than 3 million accounts to halt immediately. According to Itaipu, the specific deposits totaled about US$163.8 million plus 115.2 billion guaranis as of November 3.

Also read Paraguay Ousts President Santiago Peña Over Ueno Bank Collapse and Frozen Millions

The entity initiated its banking relationship with Ueno in January 2025, placing funds that represented 7.6% of the more than US$2.4 billion it received in remittances from Brazil between 2024 and 2026. These financial flows include revenue passed through by Paraguay's national electricity administration, ANDE, and transfers between Itaipu's own accounts designed to meet contractual and project obligations.

The complaint, filed by Itaipu's executive legal department, explicitly targets Ueno's directors, administrators, auditors, and other responsible parties. The alleged crimes include fraud, misconduct in crisis situations, and a failure to maintain proper accounting records. Itaipu reserves the right to join the case as an assistant to the prosecution to seek full damages.

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Named Directors And Accusations

The criminal complaint names specific individuals who are allegedly responsible for the bank's solvency failure and accounting irregularities. Federico Miguel Vázquez Villasanti, Juan Manuel Gustale, Julio Daniel Rey Fernández, and Diana Leticia Mongelos González are among the board and audit committee members identified in the filing.

Itaipu asserts that these directors committed fraud and mismanaged the deposits, leading to the current crisis. The entity claims that the bank's leadership engaged in misconduct during the crisis period and failed to keep proper accounting records, which contributed to the solvency ratio falling below 50% of the minimum required by regulators.

No public response from the named directors or Ueno Bank has been reported in the source material. The complaint alleges that these individuals are directly responsible for the financial collapse and the subsequent trapping of funds belonging to Itaipu and other major stakeholders.

Public Sector Exposure And Political Sensitivity

The case carries significant political weight because Paraguayan public institutions, including the social security institute IPS, also held substantial deposits at Ueno Bank. Public-sector funds and IPS deposits at the bank totaled about 4.9 trillion guaranis, which is approximately R$4.2 billion.

Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color reported that these public deposits were not withdrawn even after the central bank opened a procedure in September to investigate transactions between companies linked to Ueno. This delay in removing public funds raises serious questions about internal controls and oversight at the involved public institutions.

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The concentration of public money in the failing bank adds a layer of political scrutiny to the legal battle. As the criminal case proceeds, these questions about oversight will likely intensify, potentially leading to legislative scrutiny of how public funds were managed during the period of known financial instability.

Strategic Risk And Recovery Challenges

Itaipu's decision to place a significant share of its Brazilian remittance flows with Ueno starting in January 2025 now appears to be a concentration risk that materialized quickly. The deposits equaled a meaningful slice of operating liquidity for an entity with strict contractual and project commitments, making the loss of access to these funds critical.

The complaint's inclusion of funds routed through the Fundação Parque Tecnológico Itaipu-Paraguai suggests that the exposure extended beyond direct accounts into project-specific vehicles. This complexity could complicate recovery efforts if legal ownership of those specific funds sits with the foundation rather than directly with Itaipu Binacional.

The central bank's finding that Ueno's solvency ratio was below 50% of the minimum indicates a severe capital shortfall rather than a temporary liquidity squeeze. This distinction is crucial for understanding the depth of the crisis and the likelihood of full recovery for depositors like Itaipu and the IPS.