Nick Nurse installed a new action hours before tip-off. The Sixers returned to it late to create open looks for LeBron James and Anfernee Simons.

Nick Nurse installed a new action hours before tip-off. The Sixers returned to it late to create open looks for LeBron James and Anfernee Simons.

Without Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe shows his stuff with a season-high 24 points to lift Sixers to winDuring Wednesday morning’s shootaround in Orlando, Nick Nurse had the Sixers work on offensive material they had not consistently used this season. They tested one of those actions during the first half, returned to it throughout the closing minutes and watched it produce the shots they needed to complete a 17-point comeback.

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“We worked on some stuff this morning that we hadn’t used before, and they ran all that stuff very, very well and very calmly and with composure,” Nurse told reporters. The Sixers have earned six of their 13 wins after trailing by double digits. They are also 11-0 in games that reached clutch time. Relying on comebacks is not a sustainable plan.

The repeated late-game situations, however, have forced a new roster to respond to different lineups, coverages and responsibilities while the season is still young. Each close finish gives Nurse more information about which players and actions hold up when possessions tighten. Wednesday gave him a new option.

“That last play, we ran that play in the first half,” Simons said. “We worked it a couple of times, and in the second half we ran that play every single time down the stretch, and it worked every time. “It was a play we ran through. especially when it’s working consistently and you’re getting different shots out of it and the opposing team just don’t know what to do.

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NBC Sports Philadelphia video producer and Sixers Talk podcast co-host Kevin Rice broke down how the Sixers used its different options to keep Orlando guessing. The action begins with two players stationed near the elbows. A player on the opposite elbow then sets a screen for the player up top, who receives the ball while moving around it. The Sixers ran the set three consecutive times during the first half.

None of the possessions reached the primary option. Each still produced a quality opportunity. On the first, Joel Embiid cleared LeBron James out of the area and directed Simons around him for a dribble handoff. Simons received an open three-point look.

Orlando took away the handoff the next time down but left Embiid one-on-one against Wendell Carter Jr. Embiid created enough room to retrieve his own miss and convert an and-one opportunity. The third attempt pulled Orlando’s defense into the paint. Two passes moved the ball through the collapsing coverage and created an open three for VJ Edgecombe.

“We had a little thing where he comes flying off behind Joel, and he doesn’t get to do that that much, right? ” Nurse said of Simons.

“So tonight he gets the opportunity to do it, and it was very good for us on a number of plays. ” The Sixers changed the action late without abandoning its initial Horns alignment. Simons moved through the lane to help form a Spain pick-and-roll involving James and Embiid. On the first late possession, Simons remained near the play after James gained a matchup against Carter.

Orlando struggled to sort out its assignments, leaving James open for a 19-foot jumper with 54.8 seconds remaining. After Jalen Suggs made one of two free throws, the Sixers returned to the same setup. This time, Simons relocated to the left corner after James drew Carter on a switch. James drove into the paint.

Suggs lost track of Simons while responding to the penetration, and James sent the ball toward the corner.

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“Bron just penetrated the paint,” Simons said. “It kind of got some confusion, and when I was on the dunker and kind of spaced out to the corner, I ended up finding myself wide open for the three, and Bron found me. ” The Sixers entered the night without Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, their two leading scorers. Simons made his first start with Philadelphia and recorded 18 points in the city where he grew up.

“When he’s out there, they gotta be really careful,” Nurse said. “So I think there’s some drives he creates, and just about every time he lets it go, whether he’s on balance or not, you think it’s going in, and that is a big deal. Like, that is a big deal.

“And again, I think we’re still a ways away from really unlocking him to being even more part of some of the things we can do with him to create more shots. ” Philadelphia is now 11-0 in clutch games. The finish in Orlando provided a more specific explanation than experience or shot-making alone. The Sixers installed a set in the morning, explored its counters and trusted it when the game tightened.

James supplied the patience to read Orlando’s coverage. Embiid occupied the middle of the action. Simons moved without the ball, and Edgecombe remained ready to shoot.

“I mean, experience,” James said. “A guy that’s seen every situation this league has to offer. It’s nothing I haven’t seen. And, you know, in the moments where people’s heart rate goes up or anxiety goes up, mine is pretty low.

It’s actually lower, you know. ” The Sixers still have more actions and reads to learn as Nurse becomes familiar with his new personnel, but their latest win showed their innate ability to adapt in big moments.

“I think we’re still a long ways away from knowing all the reads and all that stuff because it’s just a little early, right? ” Nurse said.