It: Welcome to Derry Special Episode Reveals Native American Origins of It

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry Halloween special explores Native American history and the creature's origins, shifting future season plans for the horror series.

HBO's horror series It: Welcome to Derry released a special prequel episode on Halloween 2026 that fundamentally alters the narrative trajectory of the franchise. The half-hour installment expands upon the backstory of the entity known as It and the Native American tribe introduced in the first season. This unexpected release provides critical context regarding the creature's arrival on Earth and its containment methods.

Native American Tribe History Explored

The special episode shifts focus to characters Necani, played by Kiawentiio, Kino, portrayed by Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Maneese, acted by Michael Podemski. These three individuals venture into the forest against the direct orders of their leader Sesqui, who is played by Morningstar Angeline and serves as Necani's mother. Their mission is driven by concerns that settlers might disturb the creature and unleash it upon the world.

Also read IT: Welcome to Derry Episode Reveals Maturin Origin and Galloo History

During their expedition, the trio encounters Mitig, a warrior played by Zahn McClarnon. Mitig possesses a dagger forged from the shell of the object through which It arrived on Earth. He has used this artifact to keep himself safe from the entity. The group discovers Mitig's true intentions and subsequently steals the dagger while attempting to escape the woods.

Sesqui leads a search party into the forest to recover the stolen item but suffers mortal wounds during an encounter with It. This tragedy leaves Necani responsible for protecting her tribe. Through mysterious substances Mitig used to communicate with Maturin, Kino learns techniques to contain the entity within the forest boundaries using pieces of the shell found at the crash site.

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Impact on Future Season Plans

This special episode effectively condenses storylines originally intended for a future full season titled A Story of Derry. By addressing the origins of the daggers and the tribe's historical role in containing It, the show delivers content that would have otherwise required an entire season to explore. The narrative details how the tribe temporarily defeated Pennywise through these ancient methods.

While the episode complements the first season by elaborating on briefly mentioned key events, it raises questions about the allocation of screen time. The complex history of Derry and the specific efforts to trap the creature are presented in a condensed format rather than the expanded depth expected for a dedicated season arc.

Upcoming Seasons and Historical Mysteries

Season two of It: Welcome to Derry is scheduled to return to 1935 during the Great Depression. This upcoming installment will focus on the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers involved in a brutal massacre that significantly altered the town's history. The second season does not yet have a confirmed release date but is anticipated to arrive in late 2027 or early 2028.

Despite the revelations in the special episode, numerous mysteries regarding the creature's past remain unexplored. The series has shown how It met Bob Gray and selected Pennywise as its primary form, but the entity's first murder spree and initial victim are still unknown. Other unresolved questions include Its preferred shape before meeting Bob Gray and its involvement in other tragic events like the Kitchener Ironworks explosion.