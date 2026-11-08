IT: Welcome to Derry Premieres on HBO Max, Delivering Bingeable Horror and New Pennywise Origin Story

HBO's IT Welcome to Derry series explores the 1950s Pennywise cycle in Derry Maine. This eight episode prequel offers a terrifying look at the entity through new characters.

HBO has officially premiered IT: Welcome to Derry, the eight-episode prequel series that explores the 1950s cycle of the alien clown Pennywise in the cursed town of Derry, Maine. The show, created by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti with input from Stephen King, delivers terrifying depths that previous feature films could not achieve by focusing on a new cast of young characters.

The series follows Lily Bainbridge, played by Clara Stack, who falls in with a close-knit group of friends after a mutual acquaintance disappears. Lily suffers from the death of her father and the threat of returning to Juniper Hill, an insane asylum prevalent in King's stories. The narrative uses long-form television storytelling to pull the rug out from under the audience in the first episode.

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Lily and her comrades are not the Losers Club but are instead far more tragic. While trying to figure out the mystery of their missing friend Matty, Lily and Ronnie, played by Amanda Christine, are drawn to a movie theater. The rest of their friends are eviscerated in a sequence that turns out not to be the show it was first pretending to be. The girls attempt to combat racism as Ronnie's father, the movie projectionist, is blamed for the deaths of the children.

Unlike the difficult adaptation of the Stanley Kubrick version, the HBO series pays homage to the events of King's world. The character of Dick Hallorann, played by Chris Chalk, is made famous from his integral role in The Shining. The military uses Dick's ability to shine as a way to find what they call the entity. All of these paths converge to finally reveal the dancing clown that terrorizes the children decades later in the IT feature film.

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IT: Welcome to Derry is spiritually closer to Stephen King's source material than the films IT Chapter One and IT Chapter Two, which stuck close to literal plot points. The HBO series exudes the terror and context missing from the movies by bringing in components of King's world. Though Pennywise, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, does not show itself in clown form until well into the series, it still delivers some of the most horrifying sequences that may not have made it to feature film form.

Fans are going into the series expecting to see Pennywise in earnest. They get it - more than they bargained for, probably - but only when the time comes. The series is brilliant in how it holds back the scares until the last possible moment. In just eight episodes, the series answers the question of whether viewers really needed another IT venture. The answer is a resounding yes.

The narrative takes the elements that did not work for the movies and explores them for true fans of horror. IT: Welcome to Derry is a love letter to King in a way that was not quite accomplished with Hulu's horror series Castle Rock. After the completion of Stephen King's IT duology, no one was asking for a follow-up series, yet the show seemingly came out of nowhere.

Andy Muschietti returned to the stage in a creative capacity, proving everyone wrong about the demand for such a project. The show is categorized as a TV-MA horror mystery drama with writers including Jason Fuchs and Austin Guzman. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are listed as creators alongside Stephen King, who contributes to the story. The series delivers a short first season that is easily digested in one day for eager audiences.

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The series takes less than a day to binge, offering a concise and impactful horror experience for modern viewers. The show's ability to weave together the tragic personal histories of its characters with the broader cosmic horror of King's universe sets it apart from the cinematic adaptations. It successfully bridges the gap between the 1950s prequel era and the 1980s timeline of the earlier films.

Viewers are treated to a visceral journey through Derry's dark history, where the entity's influence is felt through the trauma of the town's residents. The series excels in creating an atmosphere of dread that lingers long after the credits roll. It stands as a testament to the enduring power of Stephen King's storytelling and the creative vision of the Muschietti siblings.

The reception to IT: Welcome to Derry highlights the appetite for high-quality horror television that respects the source material. By focusing on the societal issues of the 1950s alongside supernatural terror, the series adds new layers to the IT mythos. It provides a compelling foundation for fans who have followed the franchise through both books and films.