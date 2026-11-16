It: Welcome to Derry Completes Secret Stephen King Trilogy With Dick Hallorann

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry reveals Dick Hallorann's backstory, linking The Shining and Doctor Sleep into a hidden Stephen King movie trilogy.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry functions as a direct prequel to the It films, but it also quietly finalizes a three-film Stephen King movie trilogy. The series focuses on Dick Hallorann and connects his story to The Shining and Doctor Sleep.

Dick Hallorann Connects Three Films

Dick Hallorann appears in The Shining, Doctor Sleep, and now It: Welcome to Derry. This role links The Shining and Doctor Sleep with It: Welcome to Derry into one trilogy.

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Mike Flanagan directed Doctor Sleep, which follows Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. Dick Hallorann plays a major role in The Shining and appears briefly in Doctor Sleep. His recurring presence builds his character in the shared universe.

Show Expands Hallorann's Backstory

It: Welcome to Derry introduces Dick Hallorann as a main character and explores his life in Derry. The show details how he used his shine ability against Pennywise in the town. He eventually travels to The Overlook Hotel for work after these events.

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HBO's It: Welcome to Derry does not market itself as a third The Shining movie. Yet, Dick Hallorann's storyline establishes clear continuity with the other films. The ending of season one shows him leaving Derry to start a career in the hotel industry.

Hallorann Learns to Manage His Powers

In It: Welcome to Derry, Dick Hallorann learns to box up the horrors he sees with his mind. The Shining shows him noticing Danny's shine and helping him cope with supernatural forces. Doctor Sleep completes this arc by showing Dick watching from beyond as Danny teaches the lock box technique to Abra Stone.

The series presents Dick Hallorann with moral ambiguities before he understands his powers fully. This approach differs from his portrayal in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. It gives the character a more complex journey than the original film provided.

Fans Want Dick Hallorann Spin-Off

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is often praised as a great horror film but criticized as a poor Stephen King adaptation. The film changes Dick Hallorann's final arc and gives him an anti-climactic death. Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep tries to fix this by giving the character more significance.

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Doctor Sleep has a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes, which limits the expansion of Dick Hallorann's lore. It: Welcome to Derry provides a deeper look at his history in Derry. Fans believe the character deserves a dedicated spin-off series.

Previous Spin-Off Plans Were Cancelled

Mike Flanagan previously planned a Dick Hallorann movie after Doctor Sleep. The premise would explore Hallorann's history in Derry and his time at The Overlook Hotel. The project was scrapped after Doctor Sleep had underwhelming box office results.

An It: Welcome to Derry spin-off with Mike Flanagan could still work well. The HBO series currently compensates for the canceled movie. It gives Dick Hallorann a compelling arc and completes the on-screen Stephen King trilogy.