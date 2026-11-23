San Francisco improved to an NFL-best 9-1 after dicing up a Minnesota Vikings defense that had been the most disruptive of the season.

San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Banorte Stadium in Mexico City, on SundayDuring breaks in Sunday’s matchup against Minnesota, San Francisco 49ers players retreated to their sideline in Mexico City and were handed breathing masks connected to oxygen tanks.

Facing the blitz-happy, havoc-inducing Vikings has had the effect of leaving opponents breathless all season. But even playing at 7,352 feet of elevation, San Francisco’s players barely looked to be breathing hard while blunting the NFL’s most dangerous defense. In its 35-10 win in Estadio Azteca, San Francisco took apart vaunted Minnesota while showing why the 49ers remain a leading Super Bowl contender 11 weeks into the season.

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Under the charge of coordinator Brian Flores, Minnesota had blitzed on more than three-quarters of their downs; no other team had done it even half the time. Not coincidentally, the Vikings had allowed the league’s fewest points and its second-fewest yards, while becoming the NFL’s most difficult problem to solve. The 35 points were the most Minnesota had allowed all season; its one sack tied for its fewest; its zero takeaways are the fewest.

No other offense had enjoyed such success against them to this point, not even Detroit, Green Bay and Chicago, the NFC North rivals who also boast explosive offenses. The performance was so one-sided that 49ers coach and offensive play caller Kyle Shanahan was asked whether this is the best team he has led in his 10 seasons in San Francisco.

“No, but it’s still early,” Shanahan said. “We got to earn that and we’re halfway through the year. We’ve done some good things but it’s still to be determined. is 7 months long.

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We know how we’ve been so far but we’re halfway there and we got a long way to go. ” The mood was also light enough that tight end George Kittle, after catching two touchdowns, wore a lucha libre mask to his postgame press availability.

“Did I distract you at all? ” Kittle said to his teammate on the dais. Quarterback Brock Purdy shook his head. Little distracted Purdy while completing 21 of his 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns and taking away Minnesota’s greatest strength — its ability to speed up quarterbacks by sending waves of pressure.

Rather than be rattled, Purdy completed his first eight passes against Vikings blitzes for two touchdowns. When one rushing defender leaped to hit Purdy or at least deflect his pass, the quarterback calmly pump-faked, dipped down and found a receiver for a 7-yard gain instead of 7-yard loss. On another play, he leaped into the air behind his blockers before firing an accurate strike.

“We never recommend the jump pass,” Shanahan said. “But when he pulls it off and it works, then we congratulate him. ” The scariest thing for the rest of the NFL is that if Purdy could play cool and collected against pressure like that, the rest of his opponents will be tame by comparison.

Indeed, all season, Purdy ranks first among all quarterbacks in both yards per attempt and passing touchdowns when facing a blitz, “Best player in the game right now,” 49ers receiver Mike Evans said.

“He’s super dialed-in. The way he prepares, the way he competes, he’s tough. I always thought he was underrated. ” No receiver was targeted more than seven times, but the mixture of passes, runs and misdirections by Shanahan kept the Vikings from keying onto any of the nine players who caught a pass Sunday.

Purdy’s passer rating wasn’t only the highest allowed by the Vikings this season — it was also the highest QBR allowed by Minnesota in the regular season Entering the week, the matchup between Shanahan and Flores was more than simply an exceptional appetizer to the league’s slate of Thanksgiving week matchups. It was no exaggeration to describe the showdown of the NFL’s most-disruptive defense and its second-highest-scoring offense as one that might be repeated in two months’ time during the NFC Championship.

In each of three previous matchups between a Flores defense and Shanahan offense, Flores had won the game while allowing just 17 points. By late in the second quarter, the 49ers’ offense had already scored 21 points. San Francisco widened its lead further, to 28-10, when Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and ran it back for a touchdown.

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It wasn’t even halftime and the Vikings had already allowed more points, and trailed by more points, than they had all season.

“It was really just trying to take advantage of how much they pressure us. Try to get guys in those little gaps. ... And then, when you look out there and you see Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, it really makes my heart happy.

” When Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson fumbled on the opening drive of the second half, the game was effectively over and so was any doubt about the best team, so far, in the NFC. That wasn’t solely because of their offensive performance, either. After allowing 40 points last week against Dallas, the 49ers’ defense forced two turnovers, including the pick-six, and held Minnesota to 1-of-3 on fourth-down attempts.

The Vikings had allowed opponents to travel an average of just 25.2 yards per drive this season, second-fewest in the league. And those drives turned into scores just 26% of the time, a league-best rate. San Francisco, though, found little resistance. Its first three touchdown drives traveled 72, 67 and 65 yards, respectively.

Its final scoring drive, in the fourth quarter, chewed up 7 minutes of time while traveling 98 yards. It was 4-for-4 scoring once inside the red zone. It was tempting to pin the performance on their preparation, after spending several days last week practicing at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to acclimate to Mexico City’s elevation.

But San Francisco has looked like a team to beat since Week 1, too, when it convincingly took out the Super Bowl contender Los Angeles Rams in Australia. San Francisco’s control was so secure that it removed Purdy and played backup quarterback Mac Jones with 5 minutes still to play in the fourth quarter.

“I think their quarterback’s really good,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback himself, said. “And I think they got a bunch of really good players. ”