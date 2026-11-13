'It Was Not Enough': Brenda Song And Dylan Sprouse Just Got Real About Being 'Underpaid And Overworked' On Disney's 'Suite Life Of Zack & Cody'

'There are parts of 'The Suite Life' that are, like, black holes for me.'

podcast, the actor, who played hotel heiress London Tipton, opened up about her experience working on the beloved sitcom and its spinoff,Podcast host Brendan Columbus chimed in to say that Phill Lewis, who played Mr. Moseby on the show, had recently expressed something similar.

"Phill said he forgot directing episodes," Brendan recalled. "They're just gone. He'll watch them again, just have no recollection.

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"The conversation soon turned from forgotten memories to something the former child stars remember quite well: how much money theymake. "I always say this about my time at Disney is like, I know everybody has their own journey," Brenda said, adding,"I had a lovely time. I think the only thing that, like, was hard about that time was, I feel like we were underpaid and overworked.

""We were also very lucky that we had parents who were very, very, like, involved in our lives and protected us," Brenda said. Dylan took this sentiment even further.

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"Here's what I'll say," he began. "On any other channel — and this sounds snooty and snotty — but I'm just gonna, I'm just, I'm just gonna say this to say it — if our show existed on any other network television channel at that time, we would have seven generations of children that would not have to worry about what they do. " "I was already gonna say, we'd have seven homes," Brenda replied. "Yes, exactly," said Dylan.

"I'm just saying, the amount of income would be completely different. ""However, at the same time, I think the bonus to what you're talking about was that no other channel at that time was translated into 80 different languages," added Dylan. "I don't ever think I've said this, like, out on an interview, but the only residual check I've ever received forBoth Dylan and Brenda acknowledged that what made their Disney Channel years unusual was the network's enormous global reach.

"It was just a very different time in television," Dylan said. "It was a phenomenon that doesn't exist anymore," Brenda agreed. "Imagine being part of a show that defined an entire generation, and still not making a dime when people rewatch it 20 years later," wrote, writing,"Disney made a fortune off that show, and the people who made it iconic are still talking about not getting their fair share. "