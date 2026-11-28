In this excerpt from 'Bird on the Street: The Unnatural History of Starlings,' author Julia Zichello recounts the start of her research into starling evolution — when she received a box of five dead birds ready to study.

Starlings expanded rapidly in the U.S. — going from 100 individuals to around 200 million in just 80 years. ) in New York City's Central Park.

He was chairman of the American Acclimatization Society, a group dedicated to introducing the flora and fauna of Europe to North America. The result was a disaster. Within decades, the birds had established themselves in this new habitat and moved across the country, and by 1970 — less than a century after their introduction — there were 200 million of them.

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But this rapid expansion revealed something remarkable about one of the world's most invasive bird species: its ability to evolve. In this excerpt from"recounts a point in her research when she was starting to figure out these birds' incredible adaptability: when she received a box of dead starlings. Wildlife control agencies in the United States cull starling populations annually, at airports and on farms, to prevent damage to crops, interference with livestock, and collisions with aircraft.