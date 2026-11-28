Jon Sumrall made a last-minute switch away from the Florida Gators' blue helmets before the rivalry game with Florida State, and the gambit paid off.

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And it would be great to see Florida State relevant again. It's just unfortunate that Norvell got screwed the way he did. And this playoff really screwed him that year because that was a team that, you know, they had a backup quarterback for the last three weeks of that season, Dan.