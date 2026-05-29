It Took John Lithgow Less Than 24 Hours to Know He Needed to Play Roald Dahl in 'Giant'

Ahead of the Tony Awards, Vanity Fair’s Global Editorial Director Mark Guiducci raised a glass to one of the most celebrated shows on Broadway.

, one of the theater season’s most gripping shows. The play stars Tony winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, the iconic children’s author behind beloved titles like, as he navigates the fallout from a controversial and antisemitic book review he wrote condemning Israel after the 1983 siege of Beirut.

Despite–or perhaps because of its touchy subject matter—has earned four Tony nominations, including citations for best actor, best featured actress, best direction of a play, and best play..

“I have always believed in this play, from the first time I read an early draft of it. And I just think everybody involved was blown away. ”director Nicholas Hytner, Lithgow signed on to star as Dahl within 24 hours of reading the script.

“Most people don't read things that quickly, let alone make their minds up,” says Hytner, who first worked with Lithgow on the Broadway flopis the very first play written by Mark Rosenblatt, a director by trade. “I wrote this play on spec and during COVID,” Rosenblatt says. “To be standing at a party thathas thrown to celebrate our Broadway run is just beyond any kind of sane expectation that I could have had at that time.

”star Aya Cash, who makes her Broadway debut as Jessie Stone, a Jewish marketing representative who suggests to Dahl that his fierce support of Palestinians may also be tinged with antisemitism.

“It's a testament to John that I don't think about that ever,” Cash says. “I don't think, ‘Oh, I'm going up against John Lithgow, one of the greatest actors of our generation. ’ I'm just getting to go play with a friend. ”For that play, she’s earned her first Tony nod.

“Since the nomination, I just feel like joy,” says Cash. “It's just very sweet and lovely. I keep going to these parties and running into people I've worked with for 20 years, and that's such a gift. ”Editor Chloe Malle as well as theater producers Tom Kirhady, Lucas McMahon, and Greg Nobile, who sipped on wine and champagne and dined on light bites whilst mingling and talking Tony prospects.

Last year’s belle of the ball,creator and star Cole Escola, showed up to the function fresh off the news that they will be reprising their Tony-winning role on the West End this summer. Now back in the states after shooting a television series abroad, Escola also revealed that they are presenting at the Tony Awards June 7th.

“I'm excited to go and not be nervous,” they said. “It'll be nice to just be there as a celebrant. ” Escola was excited to catch up on New York theater and see one performance in particular: Laurie Metcalf, currently starring as Linda Loman in a celebrated,” says Escola.

“I think she's my favorite stage performer working right now. ” Which doesn’t mean they aren’t head over heels with Maya Rudolph, who currently stars in Escola’s hit play, and Meg Stalter, who will take over the role next on Broadway.

“I just keep thinking that, well, now no one will want to do it,” said Escola, since each Mary has been so strong. “Every person that does it, I'm like, well now people don't want to do it. ” Clearly, Escola is wrong. ’s subject matter is rather heavy, speaking directly toward ongoing strife in the Middle East—even though it takes place more than 40 years ago.

“It's simply incredible how immediate the subject is, how urgent the subject is, and how eloquently the play deals with it, with all the different arguments, all of them energized by emotion,” said Lithgow.a Rorschach test that “exposes and challenges the preconceptions of everyone who sees it. ” “The play resists easy answers, pushing audiences to hold contradiction,” he continued, before turning his attention to Lithgow’s fearless performance.

“In his long and decorated career, Lithgow has masterfully rendered everyone from King Lear to Lord Farquaad. I can’t think of anyone else so totally equipped to play Rudy Giuliani, Roger Ailes, and Roald Dahl. ”Playing someone both beloved and despicable didn’t scare Lithgow off: it intrigued him.

“It’s that duality of him that I find fascinating—his humanity and inhumanity,” said Lithgow. “Hopefully, the play gives people new ways of thinking about these issues. I mean, from my own mind, Roald Dahl, to the extent that he was a poor bigoted man, I feel so much of that comes out of the damage he has suffered himself. ” And with that, Lithgow was off to prep for that night’s performance ofmagazine.

Chris is also an actor and comedian who performs all over New York, where he resides. Follow him on At the Ali Forney Center’s Annual Gala, Tommy Dorfman, Liev Schreiber, and Virtual Zohran Mamdani Raised Over $3 Million for LGBTQ+ Youth Even honoree Chappell Roan’s absence couldn’t dim the lively affair, which featured moving speeches and celebrity cameos in equal measure.

’s Most Powerful People in Media Party Stephen Colbert was the guest of honor alongside Gayle King, Eva Chen, Jessica Tarlov, and Tony Dokoupil on Thursday night.about channeling “golden goddesses of past, present, and future” for her second Met Gala, which items of Caroline Kennedy’s wardrobe she covets, and the irony of attending The Met right after her mother, Meryl Streep, releasedWhy Barbra Streisand Can’t Receive Her Honorary Palme d’Or in Person’s Faux Cannes Plan, the Star-Studded Jury, and All the Other Can’t-Miss Details for the Cannes Film Festival 2026 Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and More Share Their Favorite Stephen Colbert StoriesStar Ella Bright on Her Age Gap With Costar Belmont Cameli, Playing Dress-Up, and Taking a Leap of Faith





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