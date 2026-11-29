'Be better at conversation. Really, it’s advice for everybody in 2026. So many people these days lead with judgment instead of curiosity, and as bad as that is on social media, it's extremely toxic when interacting with strangers in real life, especially in dating.

As a freelance contributor for BuzzFeed, I create fun personality quizzes and list-based articles covering topics including mental health, relationships, pop culture, and entertainment. I think most of us have made a dating mistake or two that we wish we had been warned about beforehand.

Whether it's about ignoring red flags or not knowing our own worth, there's some advice we need to hear, even if it stings a little. ,"What is some brutally honest dating advice for women in 2026?

Advertisement

Advertisement

" I knew the responses were going to be interesting. But boy, they did not hold back. Here are some of the top answers below:"From a woman in her 40s: Be comfortable being single first. Have your life, job, and finances in at least a stable order.