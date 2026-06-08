'It's very aesthetically pleasing.' Prada and Axiom just revealed the stylish cooling suit Artemis astronuats will wear under their spacesuit on the moon

Prada (yes, that Prada) and Axiom Space are taking spacesuits up a notch with this liquid cooling ventilation garment.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsNew York — This weekend, I watched as Prada and Axiom Space unveiled the next-generation Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment for astronauts on the moon.

This is a critical piece of Axiom's new AxEMU spacesuits the company is designing with Prada for NASA's Artemis lunar missions. And it comes complete with stirrup pants and thumb holes. , the spacesuits that NASA astronauts will be wearing on the moon. And in a reveal on Sunday , we finally got a look at the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment .

Senior Vice President Russell Ralston told Space.com during a press event at Prada on June 7.

"It provides them comfort, cooling, and those kinds of things ... really proud of the design. " Axiom Space and Prada unveiled a sleek, stylish new liquid cooling and ventilation undergarment for their new spacesuit that Artemis astronauts will wear on the moon during at a flagship Prada store in NYC on June 7, 2026. The LCVG looks like a really cool piece of activewear.

From the v-neck to the thumbhole sleeves, throwback stirrup pants, tech-y tubing and"It's not oftentimes that astrophysics aeronautics develops things that are aesthetically pleasing," Axiom Space CEO and President Jonathan Cirtain said at the event. But, he added,"while aesthetically pleasing, this is a safety suit ... it's a really remarkable piece of technology.

" The garment is made with built-in channels in which small tubes carrying cooling liquid are placed. These tubes will circulate this liquid around the suit, providing temperature control. This design is an upgrade on previous designs which have had such tubes threaded through mesh material, a time-consuming task, Ralston said.

The suit also has larger, black tubes that carry air first over the wearer's face and then around the body,"providing carbon dioxide management as they exhale, and providing oxygen back to the astronauts as they inhale," according to Cirtain. The back of an Axiom Space and Prada liquid cooling garment for a new spacesuit, covered with embedded hoses and tubes.

This look at the back of Axiom Space and Prada's spacesuit cooling garment shows how its liquid cooling tubes are embedded in the garment itself, not stitched in mesh on the outside. Axiom Space and Prada's moon spacesuit and undergarment on display at Prada's flagship store in SOHO in New York City.

, though Cirtain noted that it might be tested first with astronauts onboard the International Space Station, and some testing might even occur with NASA's upcomingThis new garment have gone through a variety of temperature, gravity, and other environmental testing. In addition to possible ISS testing time, the suit is also likely to be tested in NASA'sAxEMU along with its undersuit the LCVG isn't just the newest moon-bound spacesuit, it has major improvements over the Apollo spacesuits, the last suits to protect humans on the lunar surface.

And this is for good reason. Not only has there been significant technological progress in the 54 years since the, but the Artemis 4 mission will send astronauts to the lunar South Pole, which is notably colder than previously explored regions onThe moon's South Pole where Artemis astronauts will land is"a very complex environment, and so there's a lot of interesting upgrades we've made to what's been available in the past," Cirtain told Space.com during this press event.

"The South Pole is not always in sunlight; sometimes it's in shadow," Cirtain added,"The temperature differential from sunlight to shadow can be over 400 degrees . " In addition to being more technologically advanced to both keep with the times and contend with the extreme lunar environments, the pair also intend for these suits to fit better, possibly offering bespoke fits for each astronaut, and also be easier to customize than previous spacesuits.

They intend to accomplish this using a combination of Prada's existing manufacturing practices and by making the suits modular, so individual components could be both uniquely sized and individually swapped out, a more economical process than swapping out an entire suit.

"I think that that's something that's important for this new era of spaceflight, where we want to see thousands and millions of people go to space," Ralston told Space.com. "We can't keep doing things the way they were done in the past, that's not going to get us there. " While this is the first sight of the LCVG, this isn't our first look at the AxEMU spacesuit.

Initial reveals showed the suit first in orange and blue to shield not-yet-revealed details, and then in its final coloration in bright white. This light color helps to reflect sunlight and heat, helping astronauts to maintain a comfortable body temperature, and the white material also makes lunar dust very visible, allowing astronauts to more easily keep track and dust off.

While Prada's involvement in spacesuit design might seem unusual, the pair appear to be in lock-step with not just the style, but the engineering of the suit as well. For example, Prada's materials expertise enabled them to contribute"the ballistic material on the outside of the suit," Cirtain told Space.com. This material allows the suit"to maintain its integrity and not tear while in that unique environment.

" This fashion and aerospace partnership also follows in the footsteps of spacesuit history. When NASA set out to find the right contractors to work with on the Apollo spacesuits, they ended up working with ILC Dover, a small company in Delaware connected to famous bra maker Playtex.

ILC Dover used their expert sewists and knowledge in materials like nylon to create a suit that astronauts could actually move around in, while Hamilton Standard provided the life-support hardware to complete the suits. Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos.

With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music





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