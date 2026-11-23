In this garden guide, Alex visits the experts at Planting Fields in Oyster Bay, NY, where they have just 2 days to plant 22,000 spring bulbs. Here's how you can add months of spring beauty to your garden right now.

In this garden guide, Alex visits the experts at Planting Fields in Oyster Bay, NY, where they have just 2 days to plant 22,000 spring bulbs.

Here's how you can add months of spring beauty to your garden right now. Now is the best time to plant trees and shrubs in your garden. Here's why. It's time to think spring!

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Yes, it's the middle of autumn, and we hate to rush through the seasons, but autumn is the best time to buy those spring bulbs and get to planting. In this Garden Guide, I got some expert tips from the staff at Planting Fields. They, alongside a team of volunteers, have just 2 days to plant more than 22,000 spring bulbs.

Horticulturists are meticulously adding the bulbs to the brand-new Oudolf Garden, where they will bring color from as early as February through March. What makes the Oudolf Garden so special is that it's designed to be enjoyed through all four seasons. Adding these spring bulbs will be just one more way to ensure no two visits are ever the same. The new, one-acre Oudolf Garden at Planting Fields sits just behind the historic Blue Pool and Italian Garden.

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Designed by world-renowned landscaper Piet Oudolf, the space wraps around the estate's 120-year-old Rose Arbor. Volunteers tucked tulips, daffodils, alliums, quamash, and trilliums directly into the garden's outer perennial beds and throughout its central meadow of prairie dropseed grass. Come spring, these early blooms will pop right up through the cut-back meadow grasses before the summer perennials wake up.

It might feel strange to dig in the dirt when most plants are going to sleep, but autumn is the absolute best time to plant spring bulbs. Spring-blooming bulbs need a long, cold winter nap to trigger the biological changes that make them flower. Putting them in the ground in November gives them plenty of time to grow strong roots while the soil is still workable, long before the deep winter freeze sets in.

However, you can add these spring bulbs in December or even January as long as the ground is workable. There's power in numbers! Instead of planting single bulbs in straight, soldier-like rows, try tossing a handful gently onto the soil and then planting them right where they land. This mimics the natural, sweeping meadow style used at Planting Fields and makes your flower beds look effortless.

Before you get to planting, the experts at Planting Fields lay the bulbs where they're going to go first. That makes it easier to visualize where your bulbs will sprout and make sure you're not going to accidentally overcrowd them. Spring bulbs need to be planted at the correct depth and that number changes based on the type of bulb. The rule of thumb is to plant 2-3 times as deep as the bulb is tall.

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Always place the bulb in the hole with the pointy end facing up and the flat, root end facing down. Once your bulbs are tucked into the dirt, give them a good drink of water to help settle the soil around their roots. Adding a two-inch layer of shredded leaves or mulch on top will protect them from harsh temperature swings and keep hungry squirrels from digging them up.

A single daffodil or tulip plant may only look good for a week or 2, but if you mix early, mid, and late-season varieties, you can ensure 2 months of blooms. This creates an impressive display that lasts longer and just gets better and better with each passing spring.