The New York Mets have agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, shattering MLB pitching contract records. The Washington Nationals must now act quickly on a heating-up free agent market.

The biggest domino of the MLB offseason has reportedly fallen, and that means it will be time for the Washington Nationals to get busy if they are going to make upgrades to their roster ahead of 2027.

Joel Sherman was the first to report that two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal agreed to a deal with the New York Mets. The Post later reported that it was a nine-year, $450 million contract, which shatters the previous major league record for a pitcher.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

The Skubal deal destroyed the previous highs for total dollars given to a pitcher, which was $325 million for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and for annual value, which was the $43.33 million that Steve Cohen agreed to with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. So the Mets now are No. 1 all time for the largest position player contract and the largest pitching contract.

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For the second time in three offseasons, the Mets went where they never would have under previous ownership and where the industry would not chase them in real time. It was Juan Soto for 15 years at $765 million, the most money ever guaranteed a player, and now Skubal at $450 million. Even though the Nationals were not involved in this sweepstakes, that does not mean they will not be affected by this signing.

Toboni Priorities For Rotation Upgrades

With Skubal now off the market, there should be a lot of movement involving other available arms ahead of the expected Dec. 1 lockout when the CBA expires, which means president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office must be ready to act. With needs at multiple spots across Washington's pitching staff, here is what I think Toboni and his front office should immediately prioritize now that the free agency market should start to heat up.

While the bullpen is a clear issue, which we will get to next, the starting staff needs to be shored up first, in my opinion. That is because there are real questions about the health and durability of the current rotation. One key concern is a starter who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on July 25, as he dealt with inflammation in his throwing elbow and later forearm inflammation.

While the Nationals are confident that he will be healthy to begin 2027, those injury issues are also known precursors for the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which would be a massive blow to this staff. Another arm is a candidate to take a step back.

Because of those two things, lifting both the ceiling and floor of this rotation is a must for Toboni and the front office, as doing the bare minimum and hoping for the best would be a mistake. A recent report highlighted three starters who Washington reportedly has interest in signing this winter, with left-hander Kris Bubic and right-hander Brady Singer topping the list.

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Now that Skubal has found a new home, there will be a trickle-down effect for the other free agent starting pitchers. Because of that, interest in both Bubic and Singer could pick up, which means the Nationals have to act quickly if they are going to add either one of them.

Toboni has to identify their preferred target and get something done to ensure they do not miss out on someone who can actually have an impact on their rotation in 2027. This past season, they experienced what can happen when they are reliant on bounce-back candidates. So, to avoid that, Washington needs to sign a true rotation arm as soon as possible.

Overhauling Washingtons Struggling Bullpen

The Nationals have to overhaul their bullpen after what has taken place the past two years with that unit finishing 2025 with the worst ERA in the majors. However, with so many veteran options on the market, I think Washington can be more patient when it comes to addressing their relief staff than the starting rotation.

And because there are plenty of veterans available who can be had on shorter commitments, that fits into what the front office is looking for, since they got burned when they tried to build a bullpen through waiver claims and minor league signings. At least two established MLB-level relievers need to be added before Opening Day in 2027.

Whether that is through free agency, via trades or both, it does not matter how this gets done, as long as it gets accomplished. What Washington decides to do will be seen. But with Skubal agreeing to a deal with the Mets, the market should start to heat up. And the Nationals need to be active along with it.