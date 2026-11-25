Tired of switching your clock and never feeling like you have enough time? Maybe the problem is the way we view time.

We spend much of our lives marking the passage of time, yet it isn’t something we can control. Practicing mindfulness and managing our expectations can reduce time related stress.

We have recently gone through the semi-annual ritual of adjusting our clocks by an hour. In the spring we complain about losing an hour, and in the fall we look forward to gaining an hour, but both perceptions are an illusion. The day didn’t change at all, only the way we label it. Clearly the passage of time isn’t dependent on how we mark and measure it, and none of us know exactly how long our lives will last.

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But that hasn’t stopped us from worrying about it’s passage, agonizing over how to spend the time we have and debating how to track the passage of our days. A recent survey suggested that 80 percent of Americans often feel they don’t have enough time to do the things they want. The winter holiday season is unlikely to provide relief from this perceived time pressure. Is this simply a cost of living in the modern world?

In the past, feeding yourself and your family absorbed much of your time and energy, and in the pre-industrial world far fewer people had access to luxuries in life, including travel, affordable entertainment, and leisure time. While things we take for granted, including electricity, motorized transportation, the airwaves, and the internet, have made our lives easier in many ways, they have also generated their own sources of stress.

We can operate 24-hour businesses, communicate with people in distant time zones, and keep ourselves awake and wake ourselves up using the host of electronic gadgets at our disposal. No matter what we choose to do with our time off, we are consciously rejecting other options. If we go bowling, we are missing movies.

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If we eat out, we are choosing between multiple restaurant experiences, and staying home can feel like we are missing out on fun or useful social activities. Many of us are also struggling to keep up with the information overload endemic to modern life. No matter how we try to normalize the onslaught of advertisements, news alerts, voicemails, emails, texts, andIt doesn’t help that more than half of all Americans don’t work within the traditional 9-to-5 time frame.

Around-the-clock shift work, hourly jobs, flexible and hybrid schedules, and overtime have made available a host of alternative work schedules. Although this can allow people to have more say over how they allocate their time, it also contributes to the sense that that work can too easily bleed over into our home lives. This is particularlyThe subjective passage of time also varies depending on what we are doing.

When we are faced with a deadline, it can feel like time is flying by. When we are sick or, time seems to go very slowly. Likewise, time seems to go more quickly when we are happy, and too slowly when we are sad. During moments of extreme stress, our sense of time also slows, perhaps to facilitate our ability to respond to the crisis.

As we age, time seems to go faster as well, perhaps because each year represents a smaller proportion of the total. While time is measurable, our perception of its passage clearly varies. The glorification of achievement-related busyness is another problem. In the electronic age, being busy has been increasingly equated with being important, productive, and disciplined.

While it is true that being gainfully employed and using time wisely can help us achieve our. This rarely shows up in our social media feeds, though, as people focus on documenting their successes rather than their struggles. Nor does the cost of ignoring self-care.

When faced with an overwhelming to-do list, it can be tempting to steal time from sleep, cut corners onand exercise, and skip social activities that might actually help us cope more effectively with the pressures in our lives. If we can’t alter the physical passage of time or cram an unlimited number of experiences into a finite period, how can we reduce the sense that we are always out of time?

The key is to change the way we think about spending time. Rather than trying to work faster, we need to accept that we can’t possibly do or experience all of the things on offer in the modern world. Instead, we need to think carefully about our priorities. How productive, meaningful, or enjoyable are the things we are doing?

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What would happen if we emphasized being fully present in our daily lives? The upcoming holiday might give us the opportunity. As Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday season, we could consciously choose to spend more time thinking about what we are doing than what we should be doing. Time itself may be limited, but our decisions about how we spend it shouldn’t be.

BeingFestini, S.B. , Hertzog, C., McDonough, I.M. , & Park, D.C. .

What makes us busy? Predictors of perceived busyness across the adult lifespan. J Gen Psychol. 2019 Apr-Jun;146:111-133. doi: 10.1080/00221309.2018.1540396. Epub 2019 Jan 26.

PMID: 30686122; PMCID: PMC6615488. Sussman RF, Sekuler R. Feeling rushed? Perceived time pressure impacts executive function and stress. Acta Psychol . 2022 Sep;229:103702. doi: 10.1016/j.actpsy.2022.103702.

Epub 2022 Aug 16. PMID: 35985154; PMCID: PMC9506568. Mary McNaughton-Cassill, Ph. D.After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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