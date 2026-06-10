It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown soundtrack released digitally and vinyl edition

Craft Recordings is releasing a 45 RPM zoetrope LP and retailer-exclusive Charlie Brown vinyl variants for the It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown soundtrack. The release includes Tiny Vinyl singles and pumpkin-shaped pressings in exclusive colors for major retailers.

The complete soundtrack for It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has been released digitally and is getting an official vinyl release. Craft Recordings is issuing a 45 RPM zoetrope LP plus retailer-exclusive Charlie Brown vinyl variants.

The release includes Tiny Vinyl singles and pumpkin-shaped pressings in exclusive colors for major retailers. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown wants to own a physical copy and listen to it on vinyl as if it came out in the '70s, this is your chance.

The company is going all out on this anniversary reissue, as they've made the main version on a 45 RPM zoetrope LP, featuring memorable scenes from the special made to play out as the record spins, set to be released on August 7. What's more, they're making special retail single versions in an Orange 4-inch Tiny Vinyl for Target, featuring 'The Great Pumpkin Waltz' on Side A and 'Graveyard Theme' on Side B. As well as Pumpkin-shaped pressings starting on August 21, with special colorways that include the Electric Pumpkin Patch (Barnes & Noble), Pumpkin Spice (Walmart), Ghost White (Target), and Candy Corn (Craft Recordings).

We have the finer details from the label and images of them all below





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It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown Soundtrack Craft Recordings 45 RPM Zoetrope LP Tiny Vinyl Singles Pumpkin-Shaped Pressings Exclusive Colors Major Retailers

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