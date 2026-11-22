38 time-tested essential Thanksgiving recipes for turkey, stuffing, pies and sides. It's Super Bowl week for cooks and we have you covered.

This is Super Bowl week for cooks. Whether you are a pro looking for one last idea to work into your traditional playbook or a Thanksgiving rookie trying to figure out where to begin, we’ve got you covered.

At L.A. Times Food we have decades of time-tested Thanksgiving recipes in our archives and, as always, we’ve come out with a new batch of For a quick start to your planning, see the links below for many of our essential Thanksgiving recipe collections followed by a selection of dishes from those recipes to peruse more slowly. It’s a cookbook’s worth of recipes in a single newsletter, our thank you gift for subscribing.

Also read Southern California coastal communities brace for potential flooding during Thanksgiving week

The ultimate Thanksgiving potluck recipe guideThis year, the writers and editors at L.A. Times Food each contributed a favorite Thanksgiving recipe. Together they make a full holiday meal, or choose one to take to a potluck or Friendsgiving. You’ll findfrom cooking greats Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock.

Next week, before you start cooking your Thanksgiving meal, he’ll share tips on making the rolls, but we’ll sharefor ensuring your Thanksgiving turkey stays moist comes from former Food editor Russ Parsons. Inspired by chef Judy Rodgers’ famed Zuni chicken — the recipe that got us all dry-brining — Parsons came up with a turkey version that he affectionately calledspatchcocking an herb-roasted turkey makes an easy sheet pan recipeand roasts it with a carne asada-inspired butter.

One of the paper’s most popular recipes during the 1990s was cookbook authorthe easiest Thanksgiving turkey recipe in the world — no brining and not a single bit of prep. You just stick an unseasoned turkey in the oven and take it out when the meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees.

“As modern Thanksgiving spreads weave influence from many cuisines and cultures, stuffing proves easy to adapt,” Danielle Dorsey writes in her introduction to our collection of stuffing recipes. “Swap the typicalPeriodically, we’ve Thanksgiving primers that are especially useful for those who are new to hosting the holiday meal. The most recent was Ben Mims’ excellent 2022 guide to the classics. I finally came up with a grandma-approved turkey recipe that doesn’t require eight different methods of brining, cooking and basting.

I combine buttermilk, pickle brine and my favorite hot sauce to make the brine. Then I add seasoned butter both underneath and on top of the skin. The turkey comes out juicy, beautifully golden brown, and reminds me of excellent pickle-brined fried chicken. This will be my first Thanksgiving without my grandmother.

Grandma, this one’s for you. I promise it won’t be dry. Inspired by the famous roast chicken by Judy Rodgers, chef at San Francisco’s beloved Zuni Cafe, it’s as simple as can be. No more pale, under-seasoned birds.

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No more finding room in the refrigerator for huge pails of brine. Salt it, bag it and forget it . The resulting turkey is moist, gloriously browned and perfectly seasoned all the way to the bone.

Roasting parts of a turkey makes the cooking of the bird go quicker, makes the parts easier to manage and makes carving time a breeze. Chef and cookbook author Andy Baraghani’s turkey is rubbed with a shawarma-inspired mix of black pepper, cumin, coriander and smoked paprika, which gives the turkey’s skin a burnished crispness.

You’re going to butcher a whole turkey for this recipe, but if you don’t feel up to the task, ask your butcher to do it for you or buy the individual pieces, which can be found in some grocery stores. Save the backbone and neck for making the easy gravy, below, or for making turkey stock.

For the spice rub, do not use pre-ground black pepper; pulse whole peppercorns in a spice grinder, or use a mortar and pestle, until they’re roughly ground. This year I’ve modernized my aunt’s oyster dressing by topping it with fried fresh oysters from L.A. chef Ari Kolender’s cookbook, “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea,” for crunch and even more flavor.

The warm flavors of traditional hardy herbs — sage and rosemary — are mixed with a chile-spice blend that adds a layer of complexity. These heady spices make a fragrant stuffing that might be the star of the Thanksgiving table. All happy turkeys are alike; roasting methods may vary, but we can all basically agree on the virtues of juicy meat and crisp skin. But stuffing — now that is an essential Thanksgiving dish.

A good one requires more labor in the kitchen than anyone will ever know, rewards the smallest subtleties in technique and is so much richer than any self-respecting cook would allow himself or herself the rest of the year. Also, stuffing is delicious. In my house, Thanksgiving starts the second I wake up in the morning and start peeling chestnuts, which is the consummate Thanksgiving activity.

On the off chance you have never peeled a chestnut — if somebody has peeled chestnuts for you, they love you very much — you stab a little X in the chestnuts’ flat bottoms, stick them in the oven and then take them out to peel while they are hot enough to scorch your fingers or else the tough inner skin never quite comes off quite right. The recipe I use is based on one from Bruce Aidells’ “Hot Links and Country Flavors.

’’ You simmer the chestnuts in a bit of turkey broth — you have made your turkey broth, haven’t you? — you tear a loaf of bread into rough cubes and toast it on a sheet pan in your oven, and you mix the steaming-hot chestnuts into the bread with your hands.

Meanwhile, you’ve been sautéing great heaps of onions, celery and crumbled apple sausage — not the kind made with chicken, but the loose, sagey, sweetly spiced pork apple sausage you can get at Bristol Farms or, better yet, Huntington Meats in the Original Farmers Market. To me, those sausages just smell like Thanksgiving.

Then you fold that mixture into the bread and chestnuts, moisten with a little broth, and smooth it into a gratin pan, dot with butter, and bake. Adapted with small adjustments in spicing and baking time, this recipe is one of many paragons from “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock. I’ve made it during the holidays for more than two decades.

Its hedonistic balance is a marvel every time, as is the joy I see in faces around the table. It is the final word for me in macaroni and cheese. The genius is in the details: how the extra-sharp cheddar is both cubed and shredded for subtle texture variation, and the degrees to which the onion, powdered mustard, nutmeg and cayenne pepper both temper and accentuate the richness.

Cut even one square to save for leftovers; the flavors are even more integrated the next day. Creamed leeks are a Thanksgiving tradition at my family table, begun by my late husband, Jonathan Gold, who was this paper’s former restaurant critic. This year, however, I’m adding a twist.

Ever since chef Dan Barber appeared with bundles of a new allium hybrid called sweet garleek at Alex Weiser’s Hollywood Farmers Market stand two years ago, I’ve been looking for ways to incorporate what Barber calls the “love child” between leeks and garlic into my cooking. Skinnier than most leeks, they are terrific grilled and served with steak. And they make a beautiful addition to creamed leeks.

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With sweet garleek, developed by obsessed Dutch breeder Hans Bongers and shared for distribution with Row 7, the seed company Barber co-founded, you can use most of the green part, which adds more color to the paler leeks. There’s also a lovely jolt of brightness that the garleek adds without sacrificing the comfort food aspect of the dish. You can buy garleek at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon and many farmers markets.

And if you can’t find it this year, the all-leek version of this dish won’t disappoint. To avoid as much stress as possible during an already chaotic season, bake potatoes instead of boiling them, and to ease my worry about the fat, I simply opted to add. It is your right as the cook to not disclose how much butter you used.

I like baking the potatoes not only because it avoids the risk of overboiling, but also because it leaves you with Pure, Unadulterated Potato Flavor. Make sure to rice or mill the potatoes while they are still quite hot, and be careful not to overmix the potatoes when you add the butter and milk, as overworked potatoes can quickly become gummy and unpleasant. This is my mom’s flaky, crispy-crunchy, custard-y pecan pie.

There’s an extra egg yolk in her custard for enhanced lushness , just the right amount of vanilla oomph to complement the nuttiness, and enough salt to bump up the savoriness . The oven temperature starts high, at 425 degrees, so that the bottom crust is as flaky, crisp and golden as the edges — with two temperature decreases during baking.

This is an old-school technique for three “zones” of baking so that, in the end, the crust is crisp, the custard is velvety, and the nuts are very toasted. There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie. And while many recipes call for precooking apples, this is a simple, straightforward approach that still delivers great results.

A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the fruit in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling. To make your life easier, make the pie dough the day before you need it so you can roll and assemble the pie the day you plan to serve. Pumpkin spice gets a Sichuan twist.

In addition to nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, this pumpkin pie’s filling features Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. It’s a combination that works so well at least partly because some of the flavors in five-spice and traditional pumpkin pie filling overlap. Chinese five-spice often includes star anise, cloves, cinnamon and fennel as well as Sichuan pepper, which contributes its citrusy, floral notes. This pie filling will taste as familiar and comforting as ever.

I’ve been experimenting with persimmons in salads for several winters now due to proximity to a neighbor’s abundant tree. A few years ago, I came across a winter salad at the restaurant Jon & Vinny’s that involved persimmons and was so delicious, I went home and made a version of it myself. The result is this recipe.

If you’re like me and usually offer the least ambitious Thanksgiving dish but still desire to leave an impression, this bright, refreshing side salad is your trick. Easy yet memorable, my crunchy winter salad serves as a crisp bite between all the saucy heartiness of traditional Thanksgiving. Use firmer rather than ripe persimmons here. You can skip the almonds if desired or make it fully vegan by dropping the Parmesan.

Once upon a time, my family holidays were dry. Not for any reason other than the maternal side of my family doesn’t really imbibe, but that changed as the younger generation — my cousins and I — reached drinking age. At that time, we were also expected to start contributing to the spread, so I opted to buck tradition and show up with a seasonal sangria.

It was an instant hit, and it turns out my family isn’t as abstemious as I’d once thought. Tart with pomegranate juice, cranberries and raspberries, it’s dangerously easy to drink, so make sure you cut each glass with an equal amount of ginger ale or a fizzy citrus soda of your choice. Now, there’s practically a revolt if I don’t show up with it at our Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. After all that cooking, you deserve a gift.

Here are those L.A. Times Food tote bags I mentioned earlier. L.A. Times Food classic Los Angeles tote bag in red and L.A. pastry shop bag in blue, designed by Brandon Ly and made by Big Bud Press.

Senior Food editor Danielle Dorsey, left, and cooking editor Cody Reiss show off the L.A. Times Food tomato tote bag designed by artist Jaya Nicely and made for us by Big Bud Press.