Your TV and radio will sound an emergency alert Tuesday as part of a nationwide emergency test from FEMA and the FCC. Here's how it will go down.

Your TV and radio will sound an emergency alert Tuesday as part of a nationwide emergency test from FEMA and the FCC. Here's how it will go down.is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon, and it is set to impact"normal programming" on televisions and radios across the country.

and the Federal Communications Commission , is routine, officials said, and is required tby law. It also comes after a number of widespread outages affected online banking services, airlines and more. Why exactly is the test taking place now, when can you expect it and what will it look and sound like? Here's what to know.

Also read FEMA to conduct nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday

FEMA, along with the FCC, is slated to"conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

" The Emergency Alert System from FEMA is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, TV, cable, satellite and wireline video providers, the agency said. Through the system, the president can address the American people or"share life-saving information with the public during a national emergency.

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" “During an emergency, every second is crucial,” FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said in a news release. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. ". In that test, the agencies also tested wireless emergency alerts, but those will not be part of this year's test.

FEMA said the test is a"routine, scheduled test of the Emergency Alert System," and it is not related to any recent outages.

"It's only a test," FEMA said in a social media post Monday. "This is a routine check to ensure our public warning systems work when they are needed most. ""We are aware of rumors, questions, and speculation about tomorrow’s test," the agency said in a social media post Monday. "We love a good fan theory as much as anyone, but there is no secret emergency happening here.

" The test comes days after several major outages led to widespread, hours-long disruptions across multiple business sectors. Last week, aIt's important to note, however, that"if an actual emergency or significant weather event occurs on test day, FEMA and the FCC may postpone the test.

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"What time will the test take place, and what will happen during it? At that time, all radio and television broadcasters nationwide will interrupt normal programming to play a test message for roughly one minute. According to officials, the message will clearly state that it is part of a test. Unlike previous tests, this one will only air on television and radio, FEMA said.

"Your cell phone will not beep, buzz or receive a notification. "“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.

” Along with the test message will be EAS alert tones"to support accessibility for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"The audio signal used for the tests uses the same combination of tones familiar to Americans since 1963, when President John F. Kennedy established the original Emergency Broadcast System through an executive order. It’s also the same tone used in alerts sent by more than 1,700 local, state, territorial and tribal authorities that send similar alerts for more localized emergencies.