It's OK to hide — or have an escape plan — for the holidays
Family gatherings can be overwhelming. Learn how to protect your mental health and enjoy the season this year.
At this year's Springfield Christmas parade, I stood along the route as the Central High School Kilties, the drum and bugle corps of my youth, marched by.
Part of me wished I could fall in behind them like I did more than 35 years ago. Instead, I watched from the curb, packed shoulder-to-shoulder with hundreds of strangers waving at all that sparkling hometown pageantry. Somewhere between the drums and the crush of the crowd, it got to be a lot. Still, I showed up for the Kilties, and that counted for something.
Here's the thing about strangers: You can sneak out once you've seen what you came to see, and no one is the wiser. But family? That's a whole new ball game. And don't get me wrong, I love my family.
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