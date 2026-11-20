Hands down, this is SKIMS’ best sale of the year.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.has officially started. Yes! One of the site’s best sales of the year is finally back, and quite frankly, we couldn’t be more thrilled.

For a while now,has maintained a high-ranking spot across hundreds of wish lists, and we’re sure it’ll be the same this year—whether it’s yours or someone else’s. And althoughThe shapewear brand officially started its Black Friday sale today, Friday, November 20th , a whole week before the actual day. With the sale starting early, we expect it to run into Cyber Monday, but we’ll keep you posted throughout the holiday weekend.

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This includes new products as well as markdowns that’ll be an extra 30% off. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention the sale also applies to NikeSKIMS products too. There are just a few exclusions, like gift cards, gift bags, and certain bundle deals. We know the sale just started, but as shopping experts, we know a thing or two about which products will go first.

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Here, we’ve gathered a handful of our favorite SKIMS pieces that are bound to make a couple of wish lists this holiday season. Check them out below.for their whole families. These oversized PJs are made from 100% cotton and available in four festive plaid prints that are perfect for the holiday season..

It’s covered in a soft, plush teddy fabric that’s perfect for staying cute and warm all season long.last year, and they are hands down some of my favorite slippers of all time. It’s like enclosing your feet in soft plush while they look adorably cute as you pad around your place.is a great base layer for your cold-weather wardrobe this season, plus this deep red currant color is perfect for right now. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.