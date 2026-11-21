An Anchorage drummer lays down a record-setting beat.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Imagine being able to play 23 1/2 drum beats per second, and maintain that pace for a full minute. That’s what Anchorage drummer Tim Saunders has done, and it’s earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

It was almost a two-year journey to accomplish the feat. It began when Saunders discovered the world of speed drumming and realized his warm-up routine with the double stroke roll could beat the current world record. At 66 years old, he decided to go for it. After a year of practice and measuring and counting, he was ready.

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For the official world record, he had to follow the rules. The attempt had to be performed in a public place. There had to be designated witnesses. Videotaped evidence.

Official timers. And a mountain of paperwork.

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Then in January, Saunders and crew took to the arts building stage at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. The goal was perfect technique and a clean recording for the most drum beats, using a double stroke roll, in 60 seconds. The current record has stood for over two decades. After several runs, they had a clean entry.

Then it took three weeks of making sure everything was in order before shipping it all off to the judges at Guinness, and then the wait. Finally, in July, an e-mail arrived. It was determined that Saunders had indeed set a new world record. The plaque reads, “The most double stroke roll drumbeats using drumsticks in one minute is 1,415, and was achieved by Tim Saunders in Alaska, USA, on 26 January 2026.

” Every year there is a book published for the world records. That book contains roughly 4,000 records. But Guinness tracks around 50,000 records in an online database. You can now find Tim Saunders’ record in that database .

Saunders plans to put together an online drumming course to teach his technique to other drummers. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com