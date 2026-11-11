It’s November, but bears are still hanging around Boulder

Here are some tips to keep bears out of your trash as winter nears.

Trinity AudioDespite the calendar, bears are still fattening up for the winter, meaning Boulder residents need to be vigilant for them around the city. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has counted at least 15 bears, including cubs, coming into Boulder “to prepare for winter,” the city of Boulder said in a Monday news release.

While bears in Boulder may make for fun photos, their presence brings unwelcome challenges and concerns for city officials and wildlife experts. A bear’s presence in an urban area carries the risk of a human being harmed by a bear, or a bear being hurt by traffic, falling into a pool, or eating something toxic to them, said Val Matheson, the city’s urban wildlife conservation coordinator.

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“Urban places, not a safe place for bears,” Matheson said. “We know that because mortality is higher in urban areas than it is in natural areas. ” Ten or so years ago, it was rare to see bears coming into Boulder this late into the November, Matheson said. But climate change and the ensuing so they go into torpor later in the year and wake up earlier, according to recent study from Virginia Tech..

That means bears may wander into urban areas in search of more food. A bear may be rummaging through trash to eat some thrown-out meat. But in doing so, they may also scarf down harmful materials such as plastics or cigarette butts. As Matheson said, bears are “holistic eaters.

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” Bears may also find high-caloric food that they don’t naturally eat when going through trash. Come next season, Matheson warned, that can create an unsustainable system where bears and their cubs continue to seek human food. Here’s how you can help stave off an unwanted fuzzy visitor to your home or neighborhood:• If you have to put trash out the night before pickup, ensure it’s in a bear-resistant bin.

• Ensure livestock, goats and chickens are within an enclosure or a permitted electric fence. • Ensure your car is locked and free of food wrappers, coffee cups or anything “with the slightest odor,” the release said. • Don’t leave pet food or dishes outside. • Be aware of any dog leash restrictions on hiking trails.

Boulder residents will likely deal with black bears, which is a species designation and not a simple description of fur color. If you see a bear, it’s important to calmly back away and get to a safe distance, Matheson cautioned. You can report a bear sighting to the CPW online at