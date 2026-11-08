‘It’s not over today’: Real Salt Lake completes an amazing run to reach the MLS playoffs

Real Salt Lake beats the LA Galaxy 2-1 and gets some help elsewhere to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs.

In an inspirational pregame speech on Saturday, Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Rafael Cabral assured his teammates that they were going to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs.

“Because we stay together, we make the playoffs today. … It’s not over today," Cabral said. Turns out, he was right. RSL beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 at America First Field and got some help from a result elsewhere on Decision Day — the final day of the regular season — to reach the postseason for the sixth straight year.

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After a midseason slump, RSL charged down the season’s homestretch, going 4-1-1 over its last six games to grab the ninth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Under this season’s playoff format, the eighth- and ninth-place teams will meet in a wild-card game to reach the main bracket. RSL will face the Seattle Sounders in the elimination game on Nov. 19. RSL got a fast start against the Galaxy.

In the 10th minute, Noel Caliskan sent a long pass from the middle of the field to give Sergi Solans a one-on-one opportunity against Galaxy goalkeeper James Marcinkowski, and Solans beat him for the game’s first goal. The goal was Solans’ 19th goals across all competitions this year, and 15th in Major League Soccer action. Just three minutes later, Zach Booth scored to give RSL a 2-0 lead.

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The Galaxy cut the lead in half with a goal from Luc de Fougerolles in the 40th minute. The teams then battled through a scoreless second half.

Meanwhile, RSL got the help it needed in the form of FC Dallas’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, who dropped from ninth place to 11th with the loss.