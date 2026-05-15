"It's Not Like That," a Faith-Based Show About Parenting, Friendship, and Love

"It's Not Like That" is a thoughtful show that explores the sticky nuances and unexpected circumstances that arise amid major life changes, focusing on themes such as parenting, friendship, and love, while also using Christianity as a guiding light without pushing beliefs on others.

Following the success of its faith-based successes "The Chosen" and "House of David," Amazon Prime is expanding in the genre with "It's Not Like That," from creators Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson.

The intricate family drama uses Christianity as a pillar, but extends outward to explore the sticky nuances and unexpected circumstances that arise amid major life changes. A thoughtful show about parenting, friendship and love, "It's Not Like That" is a breath of fresh air without feeling like religious propaganda. Set in Atlanta, the eight-episode season begins on the first day of school.

However, this year looks very different for Grace Community Church pastor Malcolm (a perfectly cast) and his three children, teenage Flora (Leven Miranda), middle schooler Penelope (Cassidy Paul) and culinary wizkid Justin (Cary Christopher). Malcolm's wife, Jenny (Tyner Rushing), has recently died, and everyone is struggling to get used to a new normal.

Across the street, Jenny's best friend, Lori (), filed for divorce, leaving her and her kids, high school wrestler Merritt (Caleb Baumann) and tween Casey (Liv Lindell), reeling





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Family Drama Faith-Based Christianity Intricate Family Story Mindful Family Life Ouderen Drama Friendship And Love Without Prejudice

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