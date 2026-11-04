It's Nicolas Cage vs. Bill Skarsgård in new Lords Of War teaser

Sign up for The A.V. Much has changed in the twenty-two years since the previous film, but two things remain the same: The world’s gluttonous hunger for armaments, and Nicolas Cage’s lush dark brown hair.

As the camera pans across the scorched earth of some misbegotten battlefield, strewn with the shimmering brass of spent rifle shells and the fires of war, Green Day’s “Brain Stew” thumps to the fanfare: “In 2007… He’s Back.

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” “He,” in this case, is arms dealer Yuri Orlov, who finds himself in the crosshairs of a younger and “ruthless” mercenary played by Bill Skarsgård who wants to put an end to Orlov’s legacy, such as it is. What follows is a sizzle reel of the ballistic gunplay and demolition one can expect from the sequel, which absolutely pops with the color saturation and contrast one would expect from an action film released in 2005 rather than 2027. Laura Harrier bent on destroying his legacy is building a private army, he is thrust into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death. What begins as a shocking revelation ignites a fierce rivalry fueled by power, ambition, and betrayal.