The latest Big Ten power rankings reflect mass uncertainty.

No. 18 USC at No. 4 UCLA , 12:30 p.m. PST Saturday on CBS. The Bruins control their own destiny for Big Ten title game purposes – beat the dreaded Trojans and they’re in.

But it may not be that simple with quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s status uncertain and USC also playing for its College Football Playoff life. Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich.2. Indiana Rooting for ready-made story lines means hoping for Hoosiers-Bruins title game. 4.

Also read USC Defeats Maryland 35-21 in Big Ten Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Oregon Well, well, well – maybe the Ducks really5. Wisconsin Let’s face it: Badgers are a physical team that’s otherwise pretty blah. Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies in Seattle, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.7. Washington Jedd Fisch is always good for a surprise when you least expect it.

8. Nebraska Matt Rhule got his big win … over cratering team that was somehow ranked. Michigan State’s Brandon Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing.10. Illinois Bret Bielema dies on too many hills, like saying UCLA intentionally hurt QB.

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11. Minnesota Gophers are going bowling … which makes for a funny mental image. 13. Northwestern Chip Kelly not going for 2 allowed Gophers to make chip-shot field goal.

15. Michigan State Loser of Spartans’ game against Rutgers should be relegated to FCS. 17. Rutgers Beating Nittany Lions is dead-cat bounce for coach with weak pulse.

18. Penn State Sorry, but losing to Rutgers is a first-class ticket to last place. Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies in Seattle, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Michigan State's Brandon Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oregon's Dakorien Moore during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing.