‘It’s like Yoda and Luke’: As one Alaskan ninja ages, another is just beginning his ascent

An Alaskan 'American Ninja Warrior' veteran is still going strong, and helping show the ropes to the state's promising young competitor.

WASILLA, Alaska - When “ American Ninja Warrior ” veteran and Unalakleet, Alaska native Nick Hanson arrived on set for the filming of Season 18 of the show, he was reminded of the magnitude of his career.

“I’m twice the age of some of the competitors I’ll be racing against,” the 38-year-old remarked. “They say things like, ‘I grew up watching you. ’ And I’m thinking, ‘you’re still growing up. ’” The self-dubbed “Eskimo Ninja” made his debut on the series in 2015 and has been a mainstay on the show ever since, missing just one season out of the ensuing twelve - representing his state all the while.

“Now there’s kids from all over, including Alaska, that have joined the show,” Hanson said. “There’ll be a fifteen-year-old from Wasilla on the show with me this season. ” That fifteen-year-old is Talus Bunch, a decorated gymnast who didn’t need to make it to that age before he knew he wanted in on the Alaskan ninja fraternity. Six years prior, the already fervent “American Ninja Warrior” fan encountered his hero for the first time.

“I met Nick at around nine years old at the Alaska State Fair because he was having camps there, and we clicked instantly,” Bunch recalled. “They changed the age limit for ‘American Ninja Warrior’ down to fifteen, and I was around eleven,” he said. “So at that time I was like, ‘as soon as I turn fifteen, I’m going to apply.

’”“I got a call from my wife at work saying, ‘you need to come home and talk to your son,’” Talus’s father, James Bunch, remembered.

“So I immediately said, ‘oh, what did he do? ’ I came home and apparently NBC had called to ask permission to let him on the show. ” Under the tutelage of Forrest Strick, a former contestant on the show who also calls Wasilla home, Bunch kept training and ultimately made his “American Ninja Warrior” debut in Las Vegas for the taping of Season 18.

“The experience of being on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ was so great,” he beamed. “Probably the best experience I’ve ever had in my life. ” While his performance on the show’s iconic obstacle course is yet to be revealed, Bunch came away from the experience having netted many new connections.

“It was crazy to meet the people I grew up watching,” Bunch said. “I made a lot of good friends that I still talk to today. They’re all very kind people. ”“It’s like Yoda and Luke,” he said.

“It’s a lot of old tricks and tips about just how to manage your nerves and how to manage being in front of the lights and cameras. ”The pair’s performances will be revealed when Season 18 of “American Ninja Warrior” premieres on Monday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m. Alaska time on NBC.

Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughter907 Sports: Introducing the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026Alaska rings in the summer with four new state soccer champions





AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alaska News Anchorage AK Ak News American Ninja Warrior Competition Ak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown's cause of death revealedMatt Brown, known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality TV show “Alaskan Bush People,” was found dead on June 1.

Read more »

'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown's cause of death revealed: reportMatt Brown's cause of death was suicide with methamphetamine influence cited as a contributing circumstance, the Okanogan County coroner reportedly confirmed.

Read more »

Brown from Alaskan Bush People dies by suicide, coroner reportsBrown, a star of the reality show Alaskan Bush People, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with methamphetamine use and immersion in water as contributing factors. He was 42. His brother had publicly expressed concerns about his mental health and suicide, describing a long struggle with substance abuse following a bad breakup.

Read more »

How Matt Brown’s ex-girlfriend attempted to help ‘Alaskan Bush People’ star before tragic deathMatt was dealing with “personal struggles,” including a breakup, before he died by suicide.

Read more »