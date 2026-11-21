The 28-team field is officially set for the 2027 Iron Dog snow machine race, and among that list of duos, six feature two racers with the same last name.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - When the average person thinks about winter family bonding, their first thoughts may be of parents and children gathered around the fireplace, or perhaps shredding the ski slopes if the family is an adventurous one.

For a select few, however, winter merely sets the stage for the ultimate test of family ties. The 28-team field is officially set for the 2027 Iron Dog snowmachine race, and among that list of duos , six feature two racers with the same last name — an indication that for some, nothing brings family together quite like a 2,318-mile trek through the frozen, remote Alaskan tundra.

Also read Lorain, Elyria approve funding to keep Via LC running through 2027

“I think we’re both super competitive,” Kenneth Kleewein, half of one such duo alongside his brother Kruz, said. “We just want to do well. We want to be on that podium and want to eventually, hopefully win the race. ” Team Kleewein debuted in 2018 and has entered the race six times including this year, managing a high watermark of fourth in 2020.

“ is definitely I think the faster of the two of us,” Kenneth said. “And I think the biggest thing is he helps me push the pace. “And then I think that goes the other direction,” he continued. “I help pull him back a little bit, make him ride a little bit more cautious, not on the razor’s edge the entire time.

Advertisement

” Kleewein said he doesn’t believe that racing alongside a family member carries any direct benefit over any other teammate, but it can be indirectly advantageous.

“The more you can do the race with the same partner, it just allows you to really build that cohesiveness,” he said. “Obviously for me and Kruz, that advantage is that we’ve already done that, we grew up together. ” While the Kleewein brothers are seasoned veterans, another family team in this year’s field is preparing for their first go at the trail in each other’s company.

Randy Hunter Jr. last ran the race in 2008 and is coming out of retirement to team up with his son Owen.

“The last few years, we’ve been doing some racing across the state,” Hunter said. “Been out riding with him, and it’s just in your blood, and I enjoy doing it. ” As with the Kleeweins, Hunter expects himself and his son to play balancing roles.

Advertisement

“He just wants to go,” he said. “So it’ll be fun. He’s going to keep me grounded. We ride really well together.

” The sleds officially hit the trail for the 2027 Iron Dog in early February, with the Ambassador and Expedition classes starting on Feb. 11 and the Pro class setting its course for Fairbanks two days later. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com